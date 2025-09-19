×
Tony Khan Teases Major AEW Event In Spring 2027

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 19, 2025
AEW President Tony Khan addressed the idea of counter-programming WWE WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia during a recent media call promoting the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

When asked about the possibility, Khan made it clear that AEW has big plans set for that same period.

“I have a lot of interest in it. I can promise we’re going to run a huge event in the spring of 2027. I think spring 2027 is going to be a great time for AEW. We’re still going to be in the peak of this massive media deal that we’ve done with Warner Brothers Discovery. We’re going to be delivering great shows Wednesday Night Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max and continuing that great tradition…”

Khan went on to confirm that one of AEW’s flagship events will take center stage.

“Absolutely, there’s going to be a huge pay-per-view for sure. One pay-per-view I can tell you is going to be huge in spring of 2027, that has done huge things for us in AEW and I think some really historic things in pro wrestling, is AEW Revolution. We’ll have a huge Revolution, and the event’s already done some major things when you look back from the very beginning. It’s been a great show for us.”

