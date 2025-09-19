×
Raja Jackson Arrested For Violent Attack At Wrestling Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 19, 2025
TMZ Sports has provided an update on the ongoing case involving Raja Jackson, the son of UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. On Thursday, the 25-year-old was arrested and booked on a felony charge of battery with serious bodily injury following a violent incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles last month.

Initially held on a $50,000 bond, Raja has since bonded out, according to jail officials. The arrest stems from a shocking attack during the event, where Raja stormed the ring and targeted wrestler Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith). Witnesses say Raja slammed Stu to the mat and delivered nearly two dozen punches while Stu was unconscious.

The brutal assault lasted around 10 seconds before other wrestlers intervened to pull Raja away. Stu was hospitalized for several days with multiple injuries, including a fractured maxilla bone, but has now been released and is recovering at home.

Rampage Jackson himself has spoken publicly about the situation, saying his son should face consequences. He suggested jail time, community service, anger management classes, and therapy would all be necessary steps for Raja.

