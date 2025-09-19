Update On Shayna Baszler’s WWE NXT Homecoming Appearance

Shayna Baszler’s appearance at NXT Homecoming earlier this week was not the start of a full-time WWE return.

Baszler, who was released from her WWE contract in May, made a cameo during the Homecoming special in a backstage segment where she offered advice to Sol Ruca and Zaria. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE would like Baszler to take on a coaching or producing role, but nothing has been finalized.

“Regarding Baszler those in the company said that they expect and hope she take a coaching or producing position,” Meltzer reported. “At this point nothing is in place and it was just a one-off thing this week.”

Following her release and before her 90-day clause expired, Baszler had already been assisting NXT in a behind-the-scenes producer capacity. She is now set for her first post-WWE indie appearance on October 5 in Portland, Oregon, where she will face Masha Slamovich at Prestige Wrestling.

During an August interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Baszler said she would not rule out joining AEW in the future.

“I said almost exactly this statement when people were talking about my UFC to WWE transition: I don’t care as much of the letters behind it, I just want to practice my craft,” she explained. “And if I can do that alongside my friends, that’s always a great place to be. So, I’m not going to say a hard no to any of that.”

NXT Homecoming was held at Full Sail University and highlighted the brand’s history. Baszler herself is a two-time NXT Women’s Champion.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).