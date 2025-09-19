Triple H Names Roman Reigns As His Dream Opponent If He Could Return At His Peak

Triple H has admitted that if he could step back into the ring at his peak, the one opponent he would want to face again is Roman Reigns.

Levesque, who last wrestled in 2019, officially retired in 2022 following serious heart issues. While an in-ring return is off the table, he is content with his career and now leads WWE creative as the company’s Chief Content Officer.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Levesque explained that his wrestling days are firmly behind him but pointed to Reigns as the perfect dream match in his prime.

“If I got back in at this point I’d be wrestling Father Time is what I’d be doing. Nobody, mostly me, wants to see me back in the ring,” Levesque said. “It’s hard for me to say. I think if in this moment right now, a current superstar, if I could go back in time and do what I did in my peak, it would be Roman Reigns. He’s a great guy, incredible talent, incredible performer. Out making movies right now, still a WWE Superstar but branching out into Hollywood. He’s going to be a massive, massive star.”

The two previously clashed at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, with Reigns defeating Levesque in the main event to win the WWE Championship. That was before Reigns evolved into his Tribal Chief persona that would later define his career.

Currently, Reigns is away from WWE television as he films his role as Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. He will miss Saturday’s Wrestlepalooza event, where Cody Rhodes will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Rhodes, who also has a role in the film, has already wrapped up his scenes and will be competing at the show.

