×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Triple H Names Roman Reigns As His Dream Opponent If He Could Return At His Peak

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 19, 2025
Triple H Names Roman Reigns As His Dream Opponent If He Could Return At His Peak

Triple H has admitted that if he could step back into the ring at his peak, the one opponent he would want to face again is Roman Reigns.

Levesque, who last wrestled in 2019, officially retired in 2022 following serious heart issues. While an in-ring return is off the table, he is content with his career and now leads WWE creative as the company’s Chief Content Officer.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Levesque explained that his wrestling days are firmly behind him but pointed to Reigns as the perfect dream match in his prime.

“If I got back in at this point I’d be wrestling Father Time is what I’d be doing. Nobody, mostly me, wants to see me back in the ring,” Levesque said. “It’s hard for me to say. I think if in this moment right now, a current superstar, if I could go back in time and do what I did in my peak, it would be Roman Reigns. He’s a great guy, incredible talent, incredible performer. Out making movies right now, still a WWE Superstar but branching out into Hollywood. He’s going to be a massive, massive star.”

The two previously clashed at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, with Reigns defeating Levesque in the main event to win the WWE Championship. That was before Reigns evolved into his Tribal Chief persona that would later define his career.

Currently, Reigns is away from WWE television as he films his role as Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. He will miss Saturday’s Wrestlepalooza event, where Cody Rhodes will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Rhodes, who also has a role in the film, has already wrapped up his scenes and will be competing at the show.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy