Triple H Promises Spectacle And Surprises At WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is promising fans a spectacle at this Saturday’s inaugural WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, he hyped the company’s first PLE on its new broadcast home.

Triple H said, “Nobody does big events like WWE, with possibly the exception of ESPN, right? What you guys do, the hype that you put around it, shows like this coming up here, and having my honor being here with you, you know, all of this First Take, ESPN. ESPN builds those events to be bigger than anything, and then we deliver on them bigger than anybody. So expect spectacle, expect surprises, expect to have a lot of fun, and ESPN is going to deliver.”

Wrestlepalooza takes place September 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, launching WWE’s new five-year media rights deal with ESPN Unlimited. The event revives the name of a classic ECW pay-per-view and features a stacked lineup.

Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, while IYO SKY battles Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship. The Usos face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in tag team action.

Brock Lesnar makes his first in-ring appearance in two years against John Cena, and AJ Lee returns to competition for the first time since 2015, teaming with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match.