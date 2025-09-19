WWE Reportedly Had Buyer’s Remorse Over Andrade’s Return

A new update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shed light on the reasons behind Andrade’s departure from WWE. His exit became apparent when his profile was quietly moved to the alumni section of WWE’s website, but according to reports, it was not due to him requesting a release. Instead, frustration within the company, creative stagnation, and what was described as “buyer’s remorse” all played a role in the decision.

Dave Meltzer noted that Andrade’s second WWE run was hindered by language barriers, with management feeling his English had not improved enough to elevate his character. While his in-ring ability was never in doubt, the report states he was never considered for a major push. Comparisons were drawn to fellow Mexican stars Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, who were said to have connected far more strongly with audiences. Even when Andrade was paired with Fenix as a tag team on SmackDown, the partnership was reportedly viewed internally as having limited upside.

The report also highlighted disappointment within WWE following Andrade’s return from AEW. The company had anticipated a reaction on the level of Cody Rhodes or CM Punk, but after a strong initial response at the 2024 Royal Rumble, fan enthusiasm cooled. Without a clear creative direction, Andrade struggled to maintain momentum, and his standing with management reportedly declined further.

Additional reports suggested disciplinary issues factored into his exit. He was said to have been sent home from a television taping and, according to Sports Illustrated, had at least one violation of the WWE Wellness Policy during this tenure.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).