GUNTHER Closing In On WWE Return

Guntheris on his way back to WWE. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Guntheris expected back very soon,” ending months of uncertainty around “The Ring General’s” status.

The two-time World Heavyweight Champion has been out since August, when WWE announced he was injured following his loss to CM Punk at SummerSlam. Just weeks earlier, he had defeated Jey Uso on Raw to win his second world title and defended it against Goldberg in what was billed as Goldberg’s retirement match. His reign ended after 54 days, and WWE quickly wrote him off television with an injury angle.

GUNTHER’s first reign as World Heavyweight Champion lasted 273 days, beginning with his victory over Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2024. He racked up successful defenses against top names like Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Damian Priest before dropping the title back to Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

Before his world title success, Gunthercarved his name into WWE history with a record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign of 666 days, surpassing The Honky Tonk Man’s decades-old record and battling stars such as Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Chad Gable.

