WWE NXT Homecoming Results - September 16, 2025

Tonight on NXT Homecoming - Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria & Stephanie Vaquer battle Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx of Fatal Influence, Trick Melo Gang (Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes) take on DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), WWE Women's Tag Champions Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defend their gold against The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley), Oba Femi and Ricky Saints come face to face on The Grayson Waller Effect, Ethan Page puts his NXT North American Championship on the line facing off against Tyler Breeze, appearances from Bianca Belair, Bobby Roode, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, William Regal and more!

Triple H opens NXT Homecoming and says it feels good to come home. Trips says NXT, Full Sail and this building is special - and every single person who was a part of NXT when it was at Full Sail is special. Trips says the NXT Universe took something that was a whisper and turned it into a roar. He thanks the NXT Universe and Shawn Michaels' music hits and he makes his way out to join Triple H in the ring. Michaels says he's thrilled to have Triple H at Homecoming and that he and his NXT superstars are ready to steer this ship into the future. Trips says they're knocking it out of the park and lighting the world on fire but what if he tells Michaels he wants to come back and take over NXT. Michaels says then they'd have a very big problem. William Regal's music plays and Regal makes his way out and stands by the video board. Regal says there is only one way to settle this: War Games. Charlotte Flair's music plays and she comes out with a microphone, and then Alexa Bliss' music hits and she comes out with a microphone. Flair says the women changed the landscape and that the women's revolution was started here. Flair talks about the four horsewomen, Paige, Asuka, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, Shayna Baszler and that the women are the backbone of NXT.

We see Shawn Spears and Niko Vance walk with Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley who are on their way to their match. Lyra Valkyria comes up to Paxley and Paxley gets all excited to see her friend.

Match 1 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss(c) -vs- The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) w/Niko Vance & Shawn Spears

We get the bell and all four women stand in the ring. Flair and Dame step out and we start with Bliss and Paxley. Bliss and Paxley stare at each other holding their dolls before putting them away and starting the match. After locking up, Bliss is slammed down by her hair. Bliss runs at Paxley who dodges her and Bliss clings to the ropes and cross bodys onto Paxley and covers her for a two count. Bliss tries for Sister Abigail but doesn't get and takes Paxley down with a headscissors after Paxley flips around the ring. Dame and Flair are tagged in and Flair goes to shake Dame's hand and Dame slaps Flair's hand away. Dame slams Flair's head into the turnbuckle and Flair chops and punches Dame. Flair takes Dame down, Paxley and Bliss run in and Bliss and Flair knock Dame and Paxley out of the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back to the match, Paxley takes down Flair and covers her for a two count. Flair is slammed into in the corner and Dame holds Paxley and squishes Flair some more. Dame is tagged in and she clotheslines Flair and covers her for a two count. Dame connects with a shoulder check in the corner and then tags in Paxley. Paxley slaps Flair in a submission hold, Flair powers out and Paxley connects with a knee and then tags in Dame. Flair throws Paxley over the ropes and chops Dame. Paxley runs in and gets chopped as well. Dame kicks Flair and hits a middle rope codebreaker and Dame covers Flair for a two count. Dame slams Flair's head into the mat, Flair gets mad and starts trading punches with Dame. Both women kick each other and are now laid out. Paxley and Bliss are tagged in and Bliss takes down Paxley and hits a dropkick. Bliss punches and kicks Paxley some more and hits a blockbuster on Paxley and covers her for a two count. Bliss trips Paxley and climbs the ropes, Dame goes to trip Bliss, Bliss kicks Dame off. Flair takes out Niko Vance and Bliss hits Twisted Bliss but Paxley gets her knees up and rolls up Bliss for two. Paxley socks Flair and Fame punches Bliss. Paxley slams down Bliss and Flair breaks the pin. Dame and Flair fight outside the ring. In the ring, Bliss hits Sister Abigail and gets the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

Sol Ruca and Zaria argue backstage about Ruca hitting her last week. Lainey Reid comes in and tells them to focus on their match. Candice LeRae comes in and tells Reid she's a newbie. Shayna Baszler comes in and says she's made history in NXT by being the longest NXT champ and tells Zaruca to fix this.

Match 2: Trick Melo Gang (Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes) -vs- DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)

Gargano and Hayes start and they both reverse each other's moves. Williams is tagged in and he dropkicks Gargano. Ciampa is tagged in and he mounts Williams and punches him. Williams and Hayes are knocked to the outside and are kicked down. Gargano flies through the ropes onto Hayes and Williams and we cut to commercial.

We come back and Ciampa is double teamed and tossed out of the ring. Williams chops Ciampa outside the ring against the barricades a couple times and throws him back in the ring. Williams hits a spike to Ciampa's neck and then covers him for a two count. Hayes is tagged in and he kicks Ciampa and Ciampa kicks him back. Hayes clotheslines Ciampa and covers for a near fall. Williams is tagged in and Ciampa is locked in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Ciampa stuns Williams and Williams kicks Ciampa. Ciampa hits a neck breaker and Gargano and Hayes are tagged in. Gargano takes out both Hayes and Williams and they both roll out of the ring. Hayes gets speared by Gargano and he kicks out when Gargano covers him. Ciampa is tagged in and Gargano almost kicks Ciampa and Williams is tagged in who takes out Ciampa and Gargano. Williams hits Ciampa with an uppercut and Hayes tags himself in as Williams was going to hit the TrickShot. Hayes takes down Ciampa, Williams looks like he's going to attack Hayes but takes out Gargano and then both Williams and Hayes take down Ciampa with a blockbuster type move and almost pin Ciampa. Williams and Gargano trade kicks and punches. Ciampa beats on Hayes in the ring and covers him for a near fall. Williams brings his world title in the match and Ciampa slams down Williams. Gargano is tagged in and Hayes pushes Williams out of the ring so he doesn't get smoked by DIY. DIY hits a Shadow Machine on Hayes and hits Meet in the Middle and covers Hayes and Williams breaks the pin. Williams sends Gargano out of the ring, The Miz shows up and hits a skull crushing finale on Gargano outside the ring and sends Gargano in the ring. Hayes hits Nothing but Net and gets the win.

Winners: Trick Melo Gang

The Miz celebrates with Williams and Hayes after the match.

We see Tyler Breeze posing in the mirror as he gets ready to take on Ethan Page for his North American Championship.

Kelly Kincade talks to Sami Zayn backstage. Zayn says how being here makes him emotional and he's excited to see some NXT standouts. Zayn says he sees a lot of himself in Je'Von Evans. Josh Briggs pops by and gets in Zayn's face and Evans runs in and fights with Briggs. Briggs is taken away and Zayn tells Evans that for guys like them it's not easy but the sky is the limit. He shakes Evans' hand and leaves.

Match 3 - NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page(c) -vs- Tyler Breeze

Breeze and Page lock up and Breeze is taken down with a shoulder tackle. Page mocks Breeze by doing his taunts and they lock up again. Breeze is taken down again and he fires back by dropkicking Page and then poses in the corner. Breeze kicks down Page and Page punches out Breeze and we cut to a break.

We come back to Homecoming and Page tries to pin Breeze but Breeze kicks out. Page punches Breeze and then kicks him hard in the face and covers Breeze for another near fall. Page kicks Breeze again and sets up for The Twisted Grin. Breeze counters and kicks Page. Breeze hits a flying forearm and they both exchange pinning attempts. Breeze hits a standing headscissors and covers Page for a two count. Page beats Breeze a couple times and then hits The Ego's Edge and covers Breeze for a two count. Page punches Breeze in the corner and Breeze trips him and slams Page's leg into the ringpost and then hits a Figure Four against the ringpost on Page. Breeze sets Page in a single leg crab and Page reaches the ropes. Page rolls Breeze up and Breeze kicks out. Breeze kicks Page and covers him for a near fall. Breeze goes for the Unprettier and Page counters and Page counters and then Breeze is sent to the corner and Page kicks Breeze in the corner. Page climbs the ropes with Breeze and kicks Page and hits a spinning heel kick and covers Page for a near fall. Breeze climbs the ropes and Page trips him on the top rope and hits a top rope Twisted Grin and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Ethan Page

Tavoin Heights is backstage and is annoyed Ethan Page just won. Damian Priest comes in and tells Heights that he's been watching him and Heights is so close in breaking out. Priest says at No Mercy he got Heights a match against Ethan Page. Heights starts picking Priest's brain about what he can to get on the next level.

Grayson Waller walks to the ring for the Grayson Waller Effect.

After commercial break, Grayson Waller is already in the ring for The Grayson Waller Effect. Oba Femi and Ricky Saints are in the ring as well and Waller introduces both Saints and Femi. Waller asks if Oba-rated will win or will it be Ricky Soft. Femi tells Saints that he isn't special and that despite all that Saints has, Femi is underwhelmed. Femi says Saints is just focused on moving to the main roster whereas Femi takes the NXT Title seriously. Saints asks Femi who he is without the title and Saints says he worked hard to get to where he is whereas Femi was scouted. Saints says he will always gamble on himself and he's given so much to the business and he will be champion when they go head to head. Femi stands up and Trick Williams comes down and says the title is his. Williams tells Saints to mind his own business. Waller thinks next week there should be a Williams -vs- Femi, title for title and winner takes all. And the winner faces Ricky Saints at No Mercy. Femi takes Waller's mic and says he will beat Williams and the he will beat Saints.

Wren Sinclair and Charlie Dempsey talk backstage. Dempsey says he's going to Japan for a month and Sinclair will have to hold down the fort. Bobby Roode comes by and they do the "Glorious" bit and then Joe Hendry appears after Sinclair says his name and Roode says now that Hendry is in NXT he should go for the top spot.

We come back from a commercial break, Lexis King is in the ring and he says he is the face of NXT and that's why he's here. King says the black and gold NXT is overrated and that it's in the past and the stars of the past don't care about NXT fans have moved on. He says he's still here for them and even had Myles Borne attack him last week. He says next week they will have a lights out match next week and the lights go out and Finn Balor comes out. As King is distracted by Balor, Borne runs in and takes down King and Balor hits Coup de Grace on King.

Kelly Kincaid talks to DarkState. They say all that matters is that they're still champs. Montez Ford comes by and says that there was a time he was an NXT Tag Champ. Ford talks smack to them and they get pissed off.

Match 4: Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) -vs- Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Lyra Valkyria

Fatal Influence attack Ripley, Vaquer and Valkyria before the bell even rings. Vaquer and Nyx start the match and Henley is tagged in and Vaquer is double teamed. Jayne is tagged in and she covers Vaquer for a two count. Jayne kicks Vaquer and Vaquer rolls up Jayne for a two count. Jayne hits a hurricanrana on Vaquer and then tries to buckle into her in the corner but Vaquer stops it and dropkicks Jayne. Valkyria is tagged in and she takes out all members of Fatal Influence. Jayne is kicked down and Ripley comes in and headbutts Henley. Nyx slaps Ripley and Vaquer kicks Nyx and Ripley then throws Nyx onto Henley and Jayne and we get a commercial break.

We come back to our Main Event, Jayne beats on Valkyria and Nyx is tagged in. Nyx hits a perfectplex and Valkyria kicks out. Nyx throws Valkyria in a chokehold submission and Nyx kicks down Valkyria when she breaks the hold. Nyx covers Valkyria for a near fall. Henley is tagged in and Valkyria is double teamed. Jayne is now tagged in and she kicks Valkyria and covers her for a near fall. Jayne stomps on Valkyria and Valkyria tries rolling up Jayne but fails. Valkyria tries to tag out but can't. Valkyria hits a sitout powerbomb on Jayne and both women are laid out. Vaquer and Nyx are tagged in. Nyx is taken down with a crossbody and a suplex. Henley runs in and Vaquer smokes her. Vaquer hits a hip attack on both Henley and Nyx. Vaquer goes for SVB but Jayne stops it and Nyx kicks Vaquer. Henley is tagged in and Vaquer is double teamed and Jayne is tagged in. Ripley is tagged in and she takes out Nyx and then hits Jayne with a clotheslines. Ripley kicks Jayne and throws her across the ring with a fallaway slam. Henley comes in and helps Jayne but Vaquer comes in and takes care of Henley. Vaquer and Ripley do the Devils Kiss on Henley and Jayne. Vaquer slams Henley into the announce desk. Lola Vice comes out and stops Jayne from leaving. Vice punches Jayne into Ripley who hits RipTide and gets the win.

Winners: Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Lyra Valkyria

Vice, Ripley, Vaquer and Valkyria celebrate in the ring.

Backstage, Trick Williams and Oba Femi are with Ava and William Regal. Looks like next week have a title -vs- title match and the show goes off the air.