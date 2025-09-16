×
WWE Hall Of Famer Points To Language Barrier As Factor In Andrade’s Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 16, 2025
Andrade’s sudden exit from WWE has continued to draw attention, particularly after his profile was quietly moved to the Alumni section of the company’s official website. Reports quickly followed that his departure was not a mutual decision, sparking speculation about what may have led to the split and what lies ahead for him.

On his podcast, a WWE Hall of Famer gave his perspective on the situation, noting that Andrade’s talent is undeniable and that he could thrive elsewhere in the wrestling world.

“I definitely think a guy like that is too good of a worker to just say, ‘Ah, let’s forget about him and throw him out to pasture.’ I think he would definitely be good for AAA and what they’re doing over there. I don’t know if that’s something he’d wanna do though. I’m just throwing it out there, because Andrade is, again, a hell of a worker, he really is.”

The Hall of Famer also spoke openly about the challenges Andrade has faced in WWE, highlighting the importance of language skills in a global company.

“Not being able to speak English fluent (holds you back), it really does. That’s why a guy like Eddie (Guerrero) went so far in the business, because he was fluent in Spanish as well as English. So I think that might have held Andrade back just a little bit. I know I might get a little bit of heat for that but I think I’m speaking the truth.”

While Andrade’s next move has yet to be confirmed, many fans and industry insiders believe that his in-ring ability will ensure he remains in demand across the wrestling scene.

