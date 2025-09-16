×
WWE Referee Daphanie LaShaunn Reveals Harassment Over Misinterpreted Post

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 16, 2025
WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn has opened up about a troubling experience she faced online after sharing a personal message about her grandmother’s passing.

LaShaunn posted a heartfelt note on social media, writing, “It’s not goodbye. It’s see ya later.💔” The message, however, was quickly misinterpreted by some fans as her announcing a WWE departure. She later clarified that the post was about the loss of her grandmother, responding with frustration, “Bro I lost my grandma not everything is about wrestling good God!”

Despite clarifying, the backlash escalated. LaShaunn revealed that she was subjected to a wave of harassment, including vile threats directed at both herself and her late grandmother.

“Never in my life did I think I would ever be harassed, threatened, and even be told they would spit on my grandmothers grave….All bc of a misinterpreted tweet and I said not everything is about wrestling… Yall got it.💔 I’ll see y’all when I see yall.✌🏾” she wrote in a later post.

