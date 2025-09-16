WWE Referee Daphanie LaShaunn Reveals Harassment Over Misinterpreted Post

WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn has opened up about a troubling experience she faced online after sharing a personal message about her grandmother’s passing.

LaShaunn posted a heartfelt note on social media, writing, “It’s not goodbye. It’s see ya later.💔” The message, however, was quickly misinterpreted by some fans as her announcing a WWE departure. She later clarified that the post was about the loss of her grandmother, responding with frustration, “Bro I lost my grandma not everything is about wrestling good God!”

Despite clarifying, the backlash escalated. LaShaunn revealed that she was subjected to a wave of harassment, including vile threats directed at both herself and her late grandmother.

“Never in my life did I think I would ever be harassed, threatened, and even be told they would spit on my grandmothers grave….All bc of a misinterpreted tweet and I said not everything is about wrestling… Yall got it.💔 I’ll see y’all when I see yall.✌🏾” she wrote in a later post.

But also it’s not missed on me that yall jumped on this quick…..but where yall be at when it’s time to like my damn everyday tweets or hop on my twitch?! 👀👀👀👀 lemme get off this app bc im hurting lmfao. , Daphanie LaShaunn💅🏾✨🦓 (@RefBaeDaphWWE) September 16, 2025

