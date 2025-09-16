Bianca Belair, Bobby Roode, And Sami Zayn Added To WWE NXT Homecoming Lineup

Three major names have been confirmed for the upcoming “NXT Homecoming” television special, adding even more star power to an already stacked lineup. WWE revealed on Tuesday that Bianca Belair, former NXT Champion Bobby Roode, and current United States Champion Sami Zayn, who also previously held the NXT Championship, will be part of the event.

The announcements came through the official NXT social media accounts, which hyped the returns of both “The EST” Bianca Belair and “The Glorious” Bobby Roode. Belair, who has been sidelined with a broken finger since WrestleMania 41, will make her first non-referee appearance since her injury. Roode, now a WWE producer, will step back into the spotlight for a rare on-screen appearance after undergoing multiple neck surgeries. He has not wrestled in over three years, though he has confirmed he is cleared for in-ring competition.

Sami Zayn’s inclusion adds another layer of nostalgia and excitement, as he remains one of the most beloved NXT alumni. The “Homecoming” event, billed as a “One Night Only” return to Full Sail University, brings back the spirit of the black-and-gold era.

The special has already confirmed appearances from Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Tyler Breeze, and Rhea Ripley. The card is also loaded with matches, including a six-woman tag team bout featuring Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer against Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx. Ethan Page will put the NXT North American Championship on the line against Tyler Breeze, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend their titles against Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley.

