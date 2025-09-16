Seth Rollins Declares He Will Be On Wrestling’s Mount Rushmore

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has made a striking claim about his legacy in professional wrestling. Appearing on ESPN’s “First Take,” Rollins said that when his career eventually comes to a close, he will be remembered as one of the four greatest superstars in the history of the industry.

The discussion came during the ever-popular “Mount Rushmore” debate, which often sparks conversations among fans and wrestlers alike. Rollins made it clear that his accomplishments and contributions to WWE will earn him a spot among the absolute elite.

“Superstar, not just of my generation, but of any generation in the history of this company, when it’s all said and done, when I hang up the boots, when I put the robe on the shelf for the very last time, I will be on the Mount Rushmore of this industry, no question about it, that’s what I bring to the table,” Rollins declared.

Rollins’ career is already decorated with milestones. He is a multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, a Grand Slam Champion, and has the rare distinction of winning both the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder match. He also holds the honor of being the first-ever NXT Champion and a founding member of The Shield, one of WWE’s most impactful factions.

That legacy continues to grow as he heads into this Saturday’s WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event, where he will team with Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match against CM Punk and AJ Lee.