JBL Defends WWE WrestleMania 43 Being Held In Saudi Arabia

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has weighed in on the controversial news that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. The announcement has sparked debate among fans, but JBL voiced strong support for the move during a recent episode of the “Something To Wrestle With” podcast.

He dismissed the backlash, arguing that critics often act as the “moral police” and overlook the benefits of cultural exchange. According to JBL, engaging with other nations through platforms like WWE can encourage progress in ways isolation never could.

“I can’t judge motives. So I don’t know their motive for why they’re doing it… I don’t know if it’s a selfish motive, as, hey, I just want to be heard. I’m a spoiled brat, or if I really believe this, and that’s my voice speaking out. So I don’t know where they’re coming from. I think it’s misguided. I don’t think, obviously, we’re not the moral police. And you say, Well, you can’t do business with this kind [of] country because of this, this, this, you can list that for pretty much any country, including ours, pretty easily. And so I get people want to have their voice heard. I 100% do not agree with that dissent at all.”

JBL pointed to past WWE events in Saudi Arabia as examples of visible change, recalling when fans chanted “This is change” during a women’s match. For him, such moments highlight the role of WWE in breaking down barriers.

“When you had women over there for one of the first times in the Middle East countries, the fans, at one point, chanted, ‘This is change.’ And I think that’s important. I think it’s important to work with these countries… When you isolate these countries and don’t deal with them at all, it has shown historically that nothing changes, and all you do is impoverish an entire nation… When you send something like WWE over to Saudi Arabia. I don’t want to overstate what an entertainment company is. I think that’s something that opens up the world. And you see that when you see these kids’ eyes, you see that when you hear the fans chanting, this has changed. You see that when you see women wrestling… Are there a lot of things wrong? Yeah, 100% there are a lot of things wrong. A lot of things are wrong with our country, too. If you’re looking at our country from the outside in, if you’re the moral police, you might want to, not want to do business with us either. I think there’s reasons to do things, and I think what WWE is doing is good.”