Bianca Belair Confirms She Will Be Back Soon After Five Months Out

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 16, 2025
Former WWE Women’s World Champion Bianca Belair has given fans an encouraging update as she continues her recovery from injury. Belair, who fractured her finger at WrestleMania 41, has been sidelined for five months but made it clear in a new interview that her comeback is on the horizon.

The setback occurred during the triple threat match at WrestleMania 41 where Belair challenged Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship. Since then, she has not competed in the ring, with her only appearance coming as the guest referee for Jade Cargill vs Naomi in a No Holds Barred match at the Evolution premium live event in July.

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Belair addressed her supporters directly, offering gratitude and a promise. “I just wanna say to all my fans, thank you for all the love, all the support. I hear you, I see you all online when you’re asking when I’m coming back, and that you miss me,” she said. “All I can say is be ready, stay tuned. The EST always comes through and shows up and shows out, so I’ll be back soon.”

The Raw women’s division has shifted dramatically during her absence. Naomi briefly captured the Women’s World Championship at Evolution before relinquishing it due to pregnancy. Now, IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will battle at Wrestlepalooza to determine the new champion.

Belair’s eventual return promises to add another major player back into the mix, strengthening an already competitive women’s roster.

