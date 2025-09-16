Rhea Ripley Sends Warning To Future Champion On WWE Raw

On Monday’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the final show before this Saturday’s Wrestlepalooza premium live event, a backstage segment took place involving Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer. The show also featured Vaquer in a singles match against Kairi Sane.

The segment between the two took place backstage. As Stephanie Vaquer was standing by, she was approached by Rhea Ripley. Ripley stated that no matter who wins the upcoming match for the vacant Women’s World Championship, she would be coming for the titleholder. Ripley then wished Vaquer good luck.

Later in the broadcast, Vaquer competed against Kairi Sane, who was accompanied by Asuka. The match, which lasted 12 minutes, saw Vaquer get the pinfall victory after performing the SVB. During the match, Asuka pulled Sane to the floor, and Vaquer performed a crossbody block from the top rope onto both Sane and Asuka on the outside.

Following the match, Asuka entered the ring to confront Vaquer, but Iyo Sky’s music played, and she came to the ring. Sky, who is Vaquer’s opponent at Wrestlepalooza, stood between Asuka and Vaquer. After a verbal exchange, Sky and Asuka ceased their argument, and Asuka exited the ring. The segment concluded with Sky offering a handshake to Vaquer, which she accepted.

Stephanie Vaquer is scheduled to face Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza this Saturday, September 20, to determine the new Women’s World Champion.

Updated Card for WWE Wrestlepalooza:

- Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

- Singles Match: John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

- Mixed Tag Team Match: CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

- Singles Match for the vacant Women’s World Championship: Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer

- Tag Team Match: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker)





