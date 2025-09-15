WWE Monday Night Raw - September 15, 2025

Tonight on RAW, CM Punk & AJ Lee come to face to face with Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, Roxanne Perez takes on Lyra Valkyria, Penta collides with Kofi Kingston, El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee go at it, John Cena returns to RAW and more!



Check back for live results when the show airs on Netflix at special time - 7/6 C!

RAW begins with clips of Penta, Stephanie Vaquer, El Grande Americano, and The Vision (Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bronson Reed, & Bron Breakker) all arriving to the show or already hanging out backstage. We then see The Usos (Jey & Jimmy) and LA Knight squabbling backstage. Adam Pearce breaks it up.

We cut to ringside, and John Cena opens the show and makes his way to the ring. Cena talks about how he played football at Springfield College as a Lineman. He says Springfield College prepared him for life in the WWE. Cena talks about how his family and friends are here and how they couldn't even have a stage for today as there are so many people here today. Cena talks about his next hill to climb which is Brock Lesnar. Cena says he's the last real champion and this Saturday, Brock Lesnar wants to end the last real champ. Cena says Lesnar is near invincible and intimidating. He talks about how Lesnar attacked him and challenged him to a match and he knows people wondered why he didn't say no. Saying no is the safe bet, but he says yes because of the WWE Universe and because he IS the last real champion and he fights all his battles in the ring. Cena says he is afraid of Brock Lesnar and there is a possibility he'll fail but he will never back down or give up. He will take the fight to the beast because that's what he does. He talks about how this is the final showdown between two generational talents. He says his jorts are stronger than Lesnar's jeans and tells him that if he wants some, to come get some.

LA Knight, Jey Uso and Adam Pearce are backstage. Knight and Uso argue and Pearce tries to get them on the same page and asks them how to keep the peace tonight. Knight says he wants a piece of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Pearce agrees and tells Knight he needs a partner. Knight chooses Jimmy Uso and Jey gets upset as he feels it's a low blow picking his brother.

Match 1: Lyra Valkyria -vs- Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez

Valkyria and Prez lock up, Valkyria gets Perez on the ground and they roll around for a bit. Perez smacks Valkyria's face a couple times and Valkyria slams down Perez and the two exchange some quick hold. Perez rolls up Valkyria who kicks out at two. Valkyria rolls up Perez for a two count. Perez knees Valkyria and Perez comes back with knee to Valkyria's back. Perez is tripped and then Valkyria hits a cross body and leg drop. Valkyria covers Perez who kicks out at two. Rodriguez trips Valkyria and gets ejected. Perez rolls up Valkyria for a near fall but the ref was distracted. Perez is tossed out of the ring and Valkyria hits a double kick through the ropes. Perez is sent back in the ring, and Valkyria climbs the ropes. Perez pulls Valkyria off the top rope and then starts punching Valkyria.

Perez chokes out Valkyria and then stands on her back. Perez covers for a two count and then kicks Valkyria some more. Valkyria is whipped into a corner and she fights back with punches to Perez. Perez elbows Valkyria in her back and then stands on her. Perez hits a double jump moonsault and covers Valkyria for a two count. Valkyria punches Perez and Perez tries to suplex Valkyria. Valkyria throws Perez with a back body drop and clotheslines Perez a couple times and follows that up with a kick/punch combo. Valkyria hits a Northern Lights Suplex and then tries for a Fisherman's suplex but can't. They trade pinning attempts and Valkyria hits a gutwrench sitout powerbomb on Perez and covers for a near fall. Valkyria climbs the ropes and Perez rolls out to the apron. Perez punches Valkyria while on the apron and then climbs the ropes with Valkyria. Perez hits a Frankensteiner on Valkyria and then hits a double knee to Valkyria's neck and covers for a two count. Perez then puts Valkyria in a crossface submission and Valkyria counters and hits Nightwing.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

As Valkyria heads to the back, Rodriguez comes back out and attacks Valkyria. Valkyria is booted in the ring and Perez hits PopRox on Valkyria. Bayley runs out and starts punching Rodriguez and then slams down Perez. Bayley takes out Rodriguez and then takes out Perez leaving her in the ring with Valkyria. Valkyria is confused and doesn't know what to do and Bayley starts holding her head as if she has switched personas and then runs out to hug Joe Tessitore, Corey Graves, Alicia Taylor, Jessica Carr, and audience members dropping hints that she's now Hugger Bayley.

Stephanie Vaquer, Adam Pearce and Iyo Sky are backstage. They talk about their match on Saturday. Karia Sane and Asuka come in and Asuka says no one is ready for Iyo, and Vaquer tells Asuka to get out of her face. Asuka says tonight Vaquer will face Kairi Sane and Sane first is reluctant and then gets in the fighting spirit. Asuka leaves and then yells and Sane to follow her.

LA Knight asks Jimmy Uso if he will be his partner for his tag match tonight. Knight says Uso didn't screw him like his brother did. Uso says he's in a rough spot and tells Knight to find a different partner.

Match 2: Kofi Kingston w/Grayson Waller & Xavier Woods -vs- Penta

Kingston runs out of the ring at the bell and Penta chases him around the ring. Penta kicks Kingston out of the ring and then hits a suicide dive swanton on Kingston. Kingston is thrown back in the ring and Kingston kicks Penta off the apron to the outside. Waller mocks Penta who chops Waller and Kingston then splashes onto Penta off the apron to the floor and we cut to a commercial.

Back to RAW, Kingston has Penta in a headlock and Penta punches his way out of the hold. Penta fires back with a headscissors and kicks Kingston in the face. Penta hits his handstand double kick and covers Kingston for a two count. Penta chops Kingston and sets up for The Penta Driver but Kingston counters and hits a DDT on Penta and covers for a near fall. Kingston kicks Penta in the corner and then comes off the top rope and misses. Penta and Kingston kick each other back and forth until they're both laid out. Woods gets on the apron to distract the ref. Waller goes to attack Penta but Penta kicks him down. Penta hits the Mexican Destroyer on Kingston and gets the win.

Winner: Penta

Jey Uso is on the phone backstage. Jimmy Uso comes up and asks who he was talking to, Jey says it doesn't matter. Jey then tells Jimmy he has to say no to LA Knight about being his partner. Jimmy doesn't like that Jey says he has to do this... and Jey says they need to focus on their match on Saturday. Jimmy says he said no to Knight but he won't take orders from Jey. He tells Jey there is no Ula Fala around his neck and he shouldn't be barking orders at him.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are seen walking backstage heading to the ring for their face to face with AJ Lee and CM Punk.

We come back from a commercial break and Jimmy storms up to LA Knight and tells Knight he'll be his partner.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch come out to the ring. Rollins says he's going to ignore all the disrespect and instead he'll address the Netflix viewers. Rollins introduces Lynch and asks everyone to give her respect. As Lynch starts talking, AJ Lee and CM Punk come out. Punk greets everyone and says he's AJ's husband and he's not going to waste our time with a long winded introduction like Rollins did with Lynch. Punk asks who the leader is between Rollins and Lynch. Punk decides to start with Lynch and says he doesn't know what to say about either of them. Punk talks about Lynch and Rollins want the spotlight and talks about how they both needed their theme song, whereas he let Lee have her spotlight. He talks about how they both have big egos and Rollins thinks it's rich that Punk wants to talk about egos. He tells Punk that he thinks Punk is the most selfish person he's ever met. Lynch tells the crowd they're like the human version of herpes. Rollins says he'll give Punk credit and that AJ Lee is the best decision Punk has made in his entire life - his personal life but as far business is concerned - inserting AJ Lee into this feud is something Punk will regret. Lee says she's here because of Rollins because he inserted his wife into this feud. Lynch says no one expected Lee to come back and that Lynch can't believe how irresponsible this is of Punk. She says Punk cares about three things, he cares about himself, the championship and AJ Lee. Lynch talks about how Lee says she's healed mentally but how is she feeling physically? Lynch asks how Punk will feel when she beats up his wife and reminds everyone that she's the greatest female wrestler of all time. She calls Lee a liability and not an asset. Lee thanks Lynch for reading her book and tells Lynch she didn't read Lynch's book. Lee agrees that it's been 10 years and she doesn't know how her body will hold up but tells Lynch that it's not her neck Lynch should be worried about, and that she should be worried about is that even she doesn't know what she'll do and she's a Puerto Rican from Jersey sometimes she'll shank a chick and that she's unpredictable. Rollins says he can handle Lee's unpredictability and calls her a little girl. He says she's not wrong, he may not be able to predict Lee but he can read Punk like a book. Rollins tells Lee that Punk has a habit of leaving when he's let down and this Saturday when Lynch rips Lee to shreds she better hope Punk doesn't leave her too. Lee slaps Rollins, Rollins says he doesn't put his hands on a woman, but thankfully he has someone who will. Lynch doesn't step forward like Lee did for Punk when she returned. Lynch and Rollins start to argue. Lynch leaves the ring leaving Rollins in the ring. Lynch says Rollins got her into this. Rollins cheapshots Punk, Punk runs after Rollins and in the ring, Lynch hits the Manhandle Slam on Lee. Punk runs back to the ring and Lynch slaps him a couple times and runs out to Rollins while Punk attends to Lee in the ring.

Byron Saxton talks to Dominik Mysterio about El Grande Americano. Mysterio says who cares about that but that he should be celebrating how Mysterio is a double champ. We hear a commotion backstage and see The New Day beating up Penta. The War Raiders come to Penta's aide but The New Day take off.

Match 3: El Grande Americano -vs- Dragon Lee

Lee dropkicks Americano right off the bell. Americano comes back with a kick to Lee and then starts punching Lee. Americano kicks Lee down and covers Lee for a near fall. Lee fires back at Americano with punches and Americano takes down Lee and covers him. Lee kicks out and Americano kicks Lee. Americano chops Lee and chokes Lee in the corner. Lee punches Americano who is on the apron and Lee jumps over the ropes and headscissors Americano off the apron. Americano lays on the announce desk and Lee jumps over the ropes and hits Americano onto the announce desk and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, Americano kicks Lee and then ties Lee up on to the ropes with his mask. Americano then stomps on Lee until the ref unties him. Americano chokes Lee on the bottom rope and kicks him hard. Americano tries to unmask Lee between the ropes and Lee elbows Americano and hits a release German Suplex and then kicks Americano. Americano chops Lee back and Lee chops Americano back. They exchange chops and Lee Ligerbomb's Americano and covers him for a two count. Americano runs up the ropes and Lee knocks Americano down and kicks him and then double stomps Americano who is hung up on the turnbuckles. Lee covers Americano who kicks out at two. Lee tries to unmask Americano and the second Americano runs in and kicks Lee. Americano#1 climbs the ropes and hits a blockbuster and covers Lee for two. AJ Styles runs out and Americano #2 runs under the ring and Styles catches him and beats him up. A third Americano attacks Styles and hits a tornado DDT. Americano #2 pushes Lee off the ropes and Americano#1 submits Lee.

Winner by submission: El Grande Americano

Lyra Valkyria walks to Bayley's locker room. Bayley is heard arguing with herself and it's like she's talking to three people. Valkyria enters and Bayley is sitting all relaxed and she asks Bayley who she's talking to. Valkyria thanks Bayley for helping her. Bayley yells at Valkyria and tells her to stay out of her locker room.

Stephanie Vaquer is backstage and Rhea Ripley comes up to her and tells her regardless of who wins the title, she's coming for it. Vaquer says she's ready.

Match 4: Stephanie Vaquer -vs- Kairi Sane w/Asuka

Vaquer and Sane circle each other before locking up. They lock up again with a power struggle and Vaquer gets Sane in an arm bar and Sane counters out. The two exchange hold and Vaquer punches out of the last hold and they go to lock up again. Sane is slammed down and they exchange holds again. Both women go for a dropkick, and then they both shake hands. Asuka gets mad at Sane for being nice to Vaquer. Sane takes Vaquer down with a headscissors and then dropkicks Vaquer. Sane punches Vaquer on the ropes and covers her for a two count. Vaquer rolls out to the apron and Sane slides through her legs and tries to powerbomb Vaquer but Vaquer doesn't let her and stomps on her and we cut to commercial.

We're back, Sane chops Vaquer against the ropes and covers Vaquer for a near fall. Vaquer slams Sane's head into the turnbuckles and hits a dropkick on Sane. Vaquer hits a meteora on Sane and then goes for SVB but Sane counters and forearms Vaquer. Sane hits a few double axe handles and then hits a blockbuster/neck breaker on Vaquer. Sane hits an elbow on Vaquer in the corner and then climbs the ropes. Sane misses the Insane Elbow and Vaquer DDT's Sane and covers Sane for a near fall. Vaquer goes for Devil's Kiss but Sane counters and rolls up Sane. Sane counters and suplex into a DDT and then climbs the ropes and Vaquer catches her before she gets off the top rope. Vaquer climbs up with her and Sane starts punching Vaquer. Sane headbutts Vaquer who gets caught on the ropes and Sane hits a double stomp and covers Vaquer for a near fall. Vaquer rolls up Sane for a two count. Sane and Vaquer exchange strikes and Vaquer hits a DragonScrew on Sane. Sane rolls out of the ring and Vaquer comes off the top rope and hits a cross body on Asuka and Sane on the floor. Vaquer sends Sane in the ring and then hits Devil's Kiss on Sane. Vaquer hits SVB on Sane and gets the win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

After the match, Asuka goes to attack Vaquer and Iyo Sky runs out to stop Asuka. Asuka and Sky argue in the ring, Asuka slowly leaves the ring upset at Sky. Sky and Vaquer shake hands.

A video package with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed plays. They talk about how they'll demolish The Usos at Wrestlepalooza.

Asuka, Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky are backstage. Sane holds back Asuka while she yells at Sky. Sky says she wants to do this by herself and Asuka takes offense to this and leaves. Sane looks to apologize to Sky and Asuka yells for Sane who runs to Asuka.

The Judgement Day celebrates backstage - they share champagne to honor Dominik Mysterio. Finn Balor says Mysterio should not be so celebratory as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez had a bad night. Rodriguez says they can handle themselves. Balor has an issue with Mysterio's relationship with El Grande Americano. Balor has an issue with the friendship and says next time look to Americano for help and not The Judgement Day. Rusev comes up to Mysterio to tell him he's the next Intercontinental Champion.

Match 5: LA Knight & Jimmy Uso -vs- Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Uso and Breakker start off and Breakker takes down Uso with a shoulder tackle. Breakker slams down Uso and clobbers him in the corner. Uso fires back with some chops on Breakker. Breakker is taken down with a reverse elbow and Breakker then takes down Uso with a clothesline. Reed is tagged in and he punches Uso and Irish whips him into the corner. Uso kicks Reed and tags in Knight. Knight punches Reed, kicks him and goes to suplex Reed but can't. Reed elbows Knight and Knight then kicks Reed and hits a running hip attack, and Uso does the same on Reed. Breakker runs in and gets clotheslined out of the ring and we get a break.

We come back and Reed beats on Uso and slaps him in a chin lock. Reed tags out and Breakker back drops Uso and covers him but breaks the pin to do push-ups. Breakker sits Uso on the top rope. Breakker tries for a superplex but Uso pushes him off and falls off the corner. Breakker slams Uso down to the mat and tags in Reed. Reed bodyslams Uso and the misses a Senton on Uso. Uso clocks Reed and then kicks Reed and hits a corkscrew splash on Reed. Knight and Breakker are tagged in. Knight hits a neck breaker on Breakker and elbows Breakker. Breakker flies at Knight and hits a pumpknee and tags in Reed. Reed goes to powerbomb Knight but Knight counters and tries to take down Reed and hits a neck breaker. Knight hits a flying elbow from the top rope and Uso follows with The Uso Splash and Breakker breaks the pin. Knight clotheslines Breakker out of the ring and Uso throws Reed out of the ring. Uso hits a suicide dive sending Reed into the announce table. Uso goes to do another one and Reed punches him and sends him back in the ring. Knight hits Reed before he can get in the ring and in the ring, Uso hits a superkick and spear on Reed. Breakker takes down Knight outside the ring, and pushes Uso who falls onto Reed's shoulders. Reed hits Jagged Edge on Uso and gets the win.

Winners: Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker

After the match, Reed and Breakker attack Uso. Breakker spears him and Reed goes to hit a Tsunami and Jey Uso runs out with a chair. Jey takes out Breakker with a chair and then gets in the ring to beat on Reed. Reed punches the chair, and Jey punches Reed and then hits him with a chair a couple times sending Reed out of the ring. Jey checks on Jimmy and stands tall in the ring. Knight gets back in the ring and grabs the chair and Jey turns around before Knight can use the chair - but on whom? Knight drops the chair and he and Jey stare each other down. Jey offers his hand out to Knight to shake, Knight hesitates and then shakes Jey's hand and they do a bro hug. Jey turns around to check on Jimmy and Knight hits him with a BFT. Knight leaves the ring and the show goes off the air.