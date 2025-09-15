Phoenix Championship Wrestling Anniversary 7 Results from Mesa, AZ - Missy Hyatt, Natalia Markova, Pretty City Express, & More in Action

Fans were also able to meet and greet some of the tops tars including the before mentioned Missy Hyatt, Natalia Markova, Jon Wolfgang, Zamaya, and others. This promotion always puts forth a classy wrestling show you can take the whole family to. If you are in the greater Phoenix area, be sure and turn out for the next event as PCW returns to action at the Eagles Convention Center in Mesa, Arizona on November 15th! Tickets can be purchased now atand that is also a great place to stay up to date on all the PCW news and events.