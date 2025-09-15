×
Phoenix Championship Wrestling Anniversary 7 Results from Mesa, AZ - Missy Hyatt, Natalia Markova, Pretty City Express, & More in Action

Posted By: James Walsh on Sep 15, 2025
Phoenix Championship Wrestling Anniversary 7 Results from Mesa, AZ - Missy Hyatt, Natalia Markova, Pretty City Express, & More in Action
Phoenix Championship TNA Wrestling, #pcwaz, returned to action for their Anniversary 7 event from SKyline High School in Mesa, Arizona. This card, which produced a historic crowd for Arizona independent wrestling, saw several big bouts including a title match. It also featured the legendary Missy Hyatt, the NWA's Natalia Markova, and a myriad of young lions delivering a show no one will soon forget!
 
RESULTS: 
 
Mariachi Montana d. Mega Test Warriors
 
Stanley Logan d. Freddy Cordova
 
Lord Drako d. Gabriel Gallo
 
Money Mac d. Matthew Roblez w/Missy Hyatt in a Tuxedo Match
 
Enrique Calderon d. Baker Jeffcoat, Jakob East, BOdhi Young
Prodigy, Remy Marcel & Joe Graves in the SLAMU Scramble
 
Zamaya & Natalia Markova d. Coach DK & Taylor Yorke
 
Jon Wolfgang d. Joey Hendrix
 
Pretty City Express (Devin Reno & CLAS) d. Yung Money to retain the PCW Tag Team Championship
 
Kevin Koa d. Jimmy House to retain the PCW Heavyweight Championship!
 
Fans were also able to meet and greet some of the tops tars including the before mentioned Missy Hyatt, Natalia Markova, Jon Wolfgang, Zamaya, and others. This promotion always puts forth a classy wrestling show you can take the whole family to. If you are in the greater Phoenix area, be sure and turn out for the next event as PCW returns to action at the Eagles Convention Center in Mesa, Arizona on November 15th! Tickets can be purchased now at www.PCWAZ.com and that is also a great place to stay up to date on all the PCW news and events.

 

 

