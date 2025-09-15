Opening Segment For Tonight's WWE Raw

The September 15, 2025 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw has received a major boost as John Cena has been confirmed to open the show.

Just hours before the broadcast, WWE announced on social media that Cena would be the first to appear live inside the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. This comes only ten days after Brock Lesnar’s brutal ambush on SmackDown, leaving fans eager to see how Cena will respond.

Cena’s presence was already a headline attraction, but starting the night with him has raised the anticipation even further. Whether he decides to address Lesnar directly, issue a challenge, or take another path altogether is something the WWE Universe will be watching closely.

Tonight’s go-home Raw before Wrestlepalooza will also feature:

CM Punk and AJ Lee face off with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez

Dragon Lee vs El Grande Americano

Penta vs Kofi Kingston