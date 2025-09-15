Opening Segment For Tonight's WWE Raw

The September 15, 2025 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw has received a major boost as John Cena has been confirmed to open the show.
Just hours before the broadcast, WWE announced on social media that Cena would be the first to appear live inside the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. This comes only ten days after Brock Lesnar’s brutal ambush on SmackDown, leaving fans eager to see how Cena will respond.
Cena’s presence was already a headline attraction, but starting the night with him has raised the anticipation even further. Whether he decides to address Lesnar directly, issue a challenge, or take another path altogether is something the WWE Universe will be watching closely.
Tonight’s go-home Raw before Wrestlepalooza will also feature:
CM Punk and AJ Lee face off with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch
Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez
Dragon Lee vs El Grande Americano
Penta vs Kofi Kingston
🚨 JOHN CENA WILL KICK OFF #WWERaw TONIGHT!, WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2025
SPECIAL START TIME: 7 ET/4 PT on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/xfqL88ius2
Springfield, Massachusetts
Sep. 15th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Sep. 16th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
Toledo, Ohio
Sep. 19th 2025
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 20th 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sep. 20th 2025
