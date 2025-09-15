×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jerry Lawler Speaks Out After Suffering Stroke

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 15, 2025
Jerry Lawler Speaks Out After Suffering Stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has spoken out for the first time since recently suffering a stroke. In a heartfelt interview with FOX 13 Memphis, the 75-year-old wrestling legend opened up about the frightening ordeal, including memory loss and vision problems, while thanking fans and family for their overwhelming support.

Lawler revealed that during his hospital stay, he was unable to recognize his own loved ones. “I remember lying in the bed in the hospital, and when people that I knew, like family members, came in, and I didn’t even recognize them,” he recalled. He added, “People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and prayed for me and everything, and all of that means a great, great deal to me, and I wanna thank ‘em all for all that.”

His daughter was the first to share the news publicly after Lawler had to cancel a convention appearance. The stroke occurred at one of his homes in Florida, marking the third such medical emergency for “The King” in recent years. He previously suffered strokes in 2018 and 2023 and endured a near-fatal heart attack live on WWE Raw in 2012.

The news anchor noted that upon returning home, Lawler initially could not even recognize his own house, underscoring the severity of the episode. Lawler is now continuing his recovery at his primary residence, with the full interview available on the FOX 13 Memphis website.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy