Jerry Lawler Speaks Out After Suffering Stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has spoken out for the first time since recently suffering a stroke. In a heartfelt interview with FOX 13 Memphis, the 75-year-old wrestling legend opened up about the frightening ordeal, including memory loss and vision problems, while thanking fans and family for their overwhelming support.

Lawler revealed that during his hospital stay, he was unable to recognize his own loved ones. “I remember lying in the bed in the hospital, and when people that I knew, like family members, came in, and I didn’t even recognize them,” he recalled. He added, “People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me and prayed for me and everything, and all of that means a great, great deal to me, and I wanna thank ‘em all for all that.”

His daughter was the first to share the news publicly after Lawler had to cancel a convention appearance. The stroke occurred at one of his homes in Florida, marking the third such medical emergency for “The King” in recent years. He previously suffered strokes in 2018 and 2023 and endured a near-fatal heart attack live on WWE Raw in 2012.

The news anchor noted that upon returning home, Lawler initially could not even recognize his own house, underscoring the severity of the episode. Lawler is now continuing his recovery at his primary residence, with the full interview available on the FOX 13 Memphis website.

