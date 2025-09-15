Andrade Issues First Comment Following WWE Exit

Former WWE star Andrade has spoken publicly for the first time since leaving the company this past weekend. In a brief post on social media, he wrote, “Thank you WWE!!!”

His departure was confirmed when his profile was moved to the alumni section of WWE’s website, sparking reports about the circumstances. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Andrade’s exit was a “disciplinary thing,” while Sports Illustrated reported he had also been suspended at least once for a WWE Wellness Policy violation. Specific details remain unclear.

This was Andrade’s second WWE run, following a successful stint from 2017 to 2021 where he won both the NXT and United States Championships. He later spent over two years in AEW before returning to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. His latest run was inconsistent, with his last match taking place in July.