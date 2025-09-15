×
Nigel McGuinness And Partner Kaori Expecting First Child

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 15, 2025
Nigel McGuinness, the AEW announcer and part-time in-ring competitor, has shared some joyful news alongside his partner, Kaori. The couple revealed on social media that they are expecting their first child together.

Kaori confirmed the announcement on her official Instagram account, which was quickly met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and wrestlers throughout the industry. The couple received warm wishes as they prepare to welcome their newest family member.

McGuinness has had a strong year in 2025, both behind the commentary desk and inside the ring. Known as one of the leading voices of AEW Collision, he has also returned to competition after more than a decade away due to medical setbacks.

The former Ring of Honor World Champion has already laced up his boots three times this year, including a high-profile match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in August, where he faced Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

A post shared by K A O R I (@kaorious)

