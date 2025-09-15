×
Sabu Documentary Debuts Today Worldwide On Kinema

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 15, 2025
The following press release was issused to WNS:

SABU – Definitive Wrestling Documentary Premieres Today Worldwide on Kinema

September 15, 2025 – The wait is over. SABU, the explosive new documentary about one of professional wrestling’s most fearless and revolutionary icons, premieres today worldwide, exclusively on Kinema, the prestige virtual cinema platform.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Joe Clarke (Headstrong) and produced by wrestling legend Rob Van Dam, SABU follows the extreme wrestler’s chaotic path to his unforgettable final match. Just three weeks later, Sabu tragically passed away, making the film a rare and emotional chronicle of his legacy.

The film traces his storied upbringing under the influence of The Sheik, through the electrifying days of ECW, to the closing chapter of his in-ring career. Along the way, SABU captures not only the chaos of his craft but the cost , the injuries, the scars, the turmoil, and the raw artistry that blurred the line between performance and sacrifice.

Already being called “one of the rawest wrestling documentaries of all time,” the release of SABU marks a landmark moment for wrestling fans and film audiences alike.

