Toni Storm Declares She Is AEW For Life

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm has made it clear she sees her future firmly tied to AEW, revealing she considers herself a “lifer” with the company.

Speaking on The Sandman’s podcast, Storm explained that she had signed a five-year deal at some point but admitted she was not exactly sure how much time remains. “I’m on a five-year deal and I can’t remember how long. But I’m a lifer for AEW. There’s no like, ‘Oh, well, I’ll see what happens,’” Storm said.

Storm went further, stressing that once her wrestling career is finished, she will not be appearing anywhere else, including WWE. “When I’m done wrestling, you’ll never see me again,” she said. “You’ll never see me in any other capacity, or in any other company, for that matter.”

When asked if AEW was the only place she would wrestle, Storm was definitive. “Exclusive. And then I will vanish with that. There’s no encore. I’m not doing anything else. Where would I go? What would I do? Because I’m on a long deal for AEW. I signed my life to AEW.”

Sandman compared Storm’s mindset to his own days in ECW, admitting that he once thought the same way until the company folded. Storm acknowledged wrestling’s unpredictability but remained steadfast. “That does happen a lot in wrestling, though. Yes, random, crazy s–t happens but as of now, AEW for life.”

Addressing a possible WWE return, Storm was respectful but firm in her answer. “No, and that’s no offense to them, I think they’re great. I understand them for exactly what they are: They’re a machine, they’re a business and I just don’t fit in with their whole schtick and that’s cool. I love a lot of the people that work there. And it’s like yes, get that money, get that power but realistically, in my life, that’s it.”

She added, “I could do another 20 years with AEW.”

Storm will defend her AEW Women’s World Championship this Saturday at All Out in Toronto, where she faces Kris Statlander, Thekla, and Willow Nightingale in a fatal four-way match.

Her full interview with The Sandman is available now.