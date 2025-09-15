×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

TKO Reveals $1 Billion Share Buyback Plan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 15, 2025
TKO Reveals $1 Billion Share Buyback Plan

TKO issued the following press release on Monday morning:

TKO Announces $1 Billion in Share Repurchases

Including $800 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase, Up to $174 Million 10b5-1 Trading Plan, and a $26 Million Privately Negotiated Transaction

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO” or the “Company”), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (the “ASR Agreement”) to repurchase $800 million of its outstanding Class A common stock.

The Company also announced that it has entered into a 10b5-1 trading plan for the repurchase of up to $174 million of its outstanding Class A common stock (the “10b5-1 Plan”). In addition, on September 5, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately $26 million of its outstanding Class A common stock under a privately negotiated transaction. Repurchases under the ASR Agreement, the 10b5-1 Plan, and the privately negotiated transaction are being completed under TKO’s previously announced $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization.

“This plan to repurchase $1 billion in shares reflects our conviction in the business and the intrinsic value of our stock,” said Mark Shapiro, President and COO, TKO. “The repurchases, together with the recent 100% increase to our quarterly cash dividend program, reflect our continued commitment to a robust and sustainable capital return program. We remain focused on executing our balanced capital deployment strategy to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Under the ASR Agreement, on September 16, 2025, the Company will pay $800 million to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and expects to receive an initial delivery of 3,161,430 shares of Class A common stock. The total number of shares to be repurchased pursuant to the ASR Agreement will be based on the volume-weighted average price of Class A common stock on specified dates during the term of the ASR Agreement. Transactions under the ASR Agreement are expected to be completed in December 2025.

Repurchases contemplated under the 10b5-1 Plan are to commence once transactions under the ASR Agreement are completed.

The Company intends to fund the above mentioned share repurchases with proceeds from the $1.0 billion first lien term loan borrowing that closed on September 15, 2025.


⚡ Related Article Tags

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy