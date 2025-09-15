TKO Reveals $1 Billion Share Buyback Plan

TKO issued the following press release on Monday morning:
Including $800 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase, Up to $174 Million 10b5-1 Trading Plan, and a $26 Million Privately Negotiated Transaction
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO” or the “Company”), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (the “ASR Agreement”) to repurchase $800 million of its outstanding Class A common stock.
The Company also announced that it has entered into a 10b5-1 trading plan for the repurchase of up to $174 million of its outstanding Class A common stock (the “10b5-1 Plan”). In addition, on September 5, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately $26 million of its outstanding Class A common stock under a privately negotiated transaction. Repurchases under the ASR Agreement, the 10b5-1 Plan, and the privately negotiated transaction are being completed under TKO’s previously announced $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization.
“This plan to repurchase $1 billion in shares reflects our conviction in the business and the intrinsic value of our stock,” said Mark Shapiro, President and COO, TKO. “The repurchases, together with the recent 100% increase to our quarterly cash dividend program, reflect our continued commitment to a robust and sustainable capital return program. We remain focused on executing our balanced capital deployment strategy to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”
Under the ASR Agreement, on September 16, 2025, the Company will pay $800 million to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and expects to receive an initial delivery of 3,161,430 shares of Class A common stock. The total number of shares to be repurchased pursuant to the ASR Agreement will be based on the volume-weighted average price of Class A common stock on specified dates during the term of the ASR Agreement. Transactions under the ASR Agreement are expected to be completed in December 2025.
Repurchases contemplated under the 10b5-1 Plan are to commence once transactions under the ASR Agreement are completed.
The Company intends to fund the above mentioned share repurchases with proceeds from the $1.0 billion first lien term loan borrowing that closed on September 15, 2025.
