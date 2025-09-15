Kevin Owens Surprises Green Mountain Wrestling With Video Message

Injured WWE superstar Kevin Owens recently surprised fans by popping up at an independent show for Green Mountain Wrestling, delivering a heartfelt video message from home.

Appearing under his real name, Kevin Steen, Owens congratulated the Vermont promotion on crowning its first-ever champion and admitted he wished he could have been there in person to present the belt. That honor went to “Moonlight Son” Mike Skyros, who walked away as GMW’s inaugural champion.

Owens also praised the company’s growth, noting he has been keeping an eye on their rise. His message was shared across GMW’s social media, highlighting WWE’s more open and collaborative approach under Paul “Triple H” Levesque, which has already included crossovers with TNA and appearances by talent at outside events.

Owens has been sidelined since undergoing neck surgery in April, though he described the procedure as a “best-case scenario” and is targeting a return within the next year.

Green Mountain Wrestling will team up with GCW for a special show in Vermont on November 9. Fans can watch Owens’s full video message on GMW’s official social channels.