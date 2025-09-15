×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tonight's WWE Raw Moves To Earlier Start Time With John Cena’s Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 15, 2025
Tonight's WWE Raw Moves To Earlier Start Time With John Cena’s Return

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw comes to fans live from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, and serves as the final stop before this Saturday’s inaugural Wrestlepalooza premium live event. The show will air at a special earlier time of 7 p.m. ET as WWE continues its three-week scheduling trial against the NFL’s “Monday Night Football.”

John Cena returns home to Massachusetts tonight just days away from his showdown with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. With “The Beast” making his presence felt on last week’s SmackDown, Cena is expected to have his last words for his rival before they collide on Saturday.

Another key moment will see all four competitors in the upcoming mixed tag team bout come face-to-face in the ring. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will stand across from CM Punk and the returning AJ Lee, raising tensions ahead of their high-profile clash.

The card also features plenty of in-ring action. Lyra Valkyria aims to bounce back from a tough loss as she battles The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez. The rivalry between Penta and The New Day heats up further when Penta takes on Kofi Kingston. In addition, Dragon Lee is scheduled to meet El Grande Americano in singles competition.

WWE Raw goes live tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy