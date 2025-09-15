Tonight's WWE Raw Moves To Earlier Start Time With John Cena’s Return

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw comes to fans live from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, and serves as the final stop before this Saturday’s inaugural Wrestlepalooza premium live event. The show will air at a special earlier time of 7 p.m. ET as WWE continues its three-week scheduling trial against the NFL’s “Monday Night Football.”

John Cena returns home to Massachusetts tonight just days away from his showdown with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. With “The Beast” making his presence felt on last week’s SmackDown, Cena is expected to have his last words for his rival before they collide on Saturday.

Another key moment will see all four competitors in the upcoming mixed tag team bout come face-to-face in the ring. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will stand across from CM Punk and the returning AJ Lee, raising tensions ahead of their high-profile clash.

The card also features plenty of in-ring action. Lyra Valkyria aims to bounce back from a tough loss as she battles The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez. The rivalry between Penta and The New Day heats up further when Penta takes on Kofi Kingston. In addition, Dragon Lee is scheduled to meet El Grande Americano in singles competition.

WWE Raw goes live tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Netflix.

