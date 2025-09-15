×
Andrade WWE Relese Rumor Dispelled

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 15, 2025
Andrade WWE Relese Rumor Dispelled

New information has come to light about the sudden departure of Andrade from WWE. According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba, later backed up by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, a WWE Wellness Policy failure was one of the factors behind his release.

The report noted that WWE appears to have quietly changed its stance on how these matters are handled, as the company is no longer making such policy failures public, which marks a shift from previous years. Johnson added that he had already heard similar discussions circulating among talent as far back as August.

Another rumor making the rounds suggested that Andrade had been unreachable by the company for several weeks, as he had reportedly left the United States to visit another country in South America and was not responding to WWE’s attempts to get in touch.

A separate story also claimed that Andrade’s situation was linked to him declining to work for AAA, WWE’s partner promotion in Mexico. However, PWInsider has since disputed this, stating that three separate sources confirmed no such request was ever made and that Andrade was not involved in any of the creative ideas for the AAA crossover shows.

Andrade’s departure was first indicated when his profile was quietly moved to the alumni section of WWE’s official website last week. 

