Jim Ross Backs Bryan Danielson To Excel On AEW Commentary

Bryan Danielson’s move to the AEW Dynamite commentary desk on a full-time basis has generated a great deal of excitement among fans, and Jim Ross has now given his thoughts on the news. The legendary announcer praised Danielson as a “studious student of the game” and said he is confident that the former world champion will do a “tremendous job” in his new role.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross explained that Danielson brings qualities that are crucial for success behind the microphone. He highlighted his strong work ethic and deep knowledge of wrestling, pointing out that these traits will help him make a smooth transition to commentary.

“I’m looking forward to it. He’s a studious student of the game. Has a lot of knowledge. He’s more than happy to share, which I think is great. So I like the addition of him. It gets the knowledge out of a talent that has been kind of sequestered… Bryan’s a really smart guy, and I heard some of his work. I think he does a good job… I have utmost confidence in Bryan Danielson that he’s going to do a tremendous job. He’s smart, he’s studious. He works as hard at getting ready for a broadcast as he did getting ready for matches, and he’s well known for that. I think it’s good for our show and the brand and exposing Bryan Danielson is a smart thing. It’s good product, product placement, if you will. So Tony Khan’s got a great vision for things like that. So I’m excited to see where it all heads.”

Ross also touched on the unique challenge of moving from performing in the ring to analyzing the action from the booth. While some wrestlers have struggled with the transition, he believes Danielson has the right approach and discipline to thrive.

"You have to reprogram yourself to speak in sound bites. Preparation is a key study. Being prepared. Just don't show up and put your headset on and get after it. So it's a necessary evil. You gotta keep your talent fresh. You gotta make sure they're preparing. When you can add preparation and product knowledge together, you got a good chance of coming up with a fresh new sound. And so he'll do great."