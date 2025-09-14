×
Jake Hager Shuts Down WWE Royal Rumble Return Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 14, 2025
Jake Hager is not waiting for one last surprise pop. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who officially retired earlier this year, has made it clear he will not be stepping back into the ring for the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Hager was blunt when asked if fans could expect a one-night return: “I sincerely doubt it.” Pressed on why, he added, “I don’t think they like me very much.” When asked who exactly he meant, Hager simply replied, “Whoever books the Royal Rumble.”

Hager has not wrestled in WWE since 2017. As Jack Swagger, he enjoyed a near decade-long run with championship gold, including the WWE World Heavyweight, ECW, and United States Titles. His amateur background and “We The People” chant once made him a crowd favorite, but that chapter has long since closed.

After WWE, Hager moved into MMA with Bellator, going undefeated in his first fights, before shifting to AEW in 2019. As Jake Hager, he joined Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle, featuring in major matches like Stadium Stampede, though his in-ring work slowed by 2023. He quietly left AEW the following year.

It was not until his appearance on the Rule Breakers with Sayara podcast that Hager confirmed his official retirement, revealing he now runs a trucking company in Tampa, Florida.

“I’m getting out of wrestling. I pretty much, I could say I’m retired from it,” Hager said. “I started a trucking company and so… running routes through Tampa and Florida. I’m not driving, got people driving. But yeah, I’m excited. Something to stick my teeth into. Hard work always pays off.”

 

