Details Emerge On Why Andrade Was Escorted Out Of WWE SmackDown

Andrade’s sudden removal from WWE has quickly become one of the most talked-about stories of the week, and more clarity is now emerging about why his run came to an abrupt end.

A new report from Jon Alba’s “The Takedown on SI” for Sports Illustrated reveals that Andrade’s release was not a mutual decision but one made by WWE itself. Multiple sources confirmed the departure was disciplinary, echoing what had first been suggested by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Alba’s report goes a step further, stating that Andrade “had at least one wellness policy violation during his most recent WWE run”.

Exactly what the violation entailed has not been disclosed, whether it was linked to a failed test or an inability to produce one. What is clear is that Andrade was suspended without pay as a result. The situation escalated last month when he was reportedly told to leave a SmackDown taping and was escorted out of the arena. Sources noted that the incident disrupted creative plans that had been building for his partnership with Rey Fenix.

This is not the first time Andrade has faced such issues with WWE. Back in January 2020, the company confirmed he had been suspended for 30 days following his first violation of the wellness policy. After leaving WWE in 2021, he went on to compete in AEW before making a return at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Since the TKO merger in 2023, WWE has quietly handled these matters and has not publicly announced wellness policy suspensions. Adding another layer to the story, Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net reported that WWE had been unable to get in touch with Andrade for weeks leading up to his official exit.

WWE has yet to release a public statement on Andrade’s release, and Andrade himself has remained silent. His final match with the company came at SummerSlam in the Six-Pack TLC match.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).