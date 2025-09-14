WWE Raw Matches And Segments Announced For Monday

WWE has rolled out the latest card for Monday Night Raw, with General Manager Adam Pearce confirming several matches and segments for the show.

In a video posted on Sunday, Pearce revealed that El Grande Americano will go one-on-one with Dragon Lee, while Kofi Kingston is set to square off against Penta. Pearce highlighted both bouts as fresh additions to the Springfield lineup following the events of World’s Collide.

“This week on Raw, we will see El Grande Americano against Dragon Lee, and Kofi Kingston taking on Penta,” Pearce said in his announcement.

The broadcast will take place at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. John Cena will also be appearing live, a homecoming of sorts given his ties to the city. Cena is a 1999 graduate of Springfield College, where he was later inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

Also confirmed for Raw is a high-stakes face-to-face confrontation involving CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch, as well as a singles match between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez.

WWE Raw lineup for Monday, September 15 at 7 p.m. Eastern:

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch face-to-face with CM Punk & AJ Lee

John Cena live in Springfield

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee

Kofi Kingston vs. Penta