The Undertaker Says Bray Wyatt Came Closest To His Legacy

Few characters have ever reached the iconic status of The Undertaker. For over three decades, the “Phenom” stood apart as one of the most unique and enduring figures in the industry. While many have tried to create something similar, The Undertaker believes only one performer ever came close to capturing that same aura: the late Bray Wyatt.

During an appearance on the “Nightcap” show, The Undertaker was asked if anyone in today’s wrestling world reminds him of himself. He acknowledged the growing pool of talent but said it is difficult to find someone who embodies the same kind of dark, captivating presence that defined his career.

“I see a lot of people coming up who have the potential to be stars. Whether their characters are similar to mine or not, it’s tough to say,” Undertaker explained. “I guess the closest within the past few years was obviously Bray Wyatt. Yeah, we lost him, but he was in that category of being Undertaker-esque. I don’t know that anybody else has really honed in there yet, but we have a lot of young talent coming up, and they’ll probably be debuting really soon because of the machine again.”

Wyatt’s sudden death in August 2023 at just 36 years old devastated fans and wrestlers alike. The Undertaker had long praised Wyatt’s work, calling himself a “massive fan” of the creativity and commitment he brought to his character. He often spoke about how intrigued he was to see what Wyatt would do next on WWE programming.

The Undertaker’s comments serve as a reminder of Wyatt’s lasting legacy and the void his passing left in wrestling. Fans can watch the full interview, where The Deadman also reflects on his career and shares thoughts on the current WWE product, on the “Nightcap” show.