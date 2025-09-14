×
Andrade WWE Exit Linked To Backstage Discipline Issue

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 14, 2025
Andrade WWE Exit Linked To Backstage Discipline Issue

Andrade’s time with WWE has come to an abrupt and controversial end, and fresh details are shedding light on why his departure unfolded the way it did. What at first looked like a routine exit has now been revealed to be the result of internal problems that forced the company’s hand.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Andrade’s release was tied to a disciplinary matter that played out quietly behind the scenes. WWE chose to pull him from programming weeks before the news became public, effectively keeping him away from both television and the locker room.

“It was actually a story from a couple of weeks ago , and he was told to go home, and he’s not been used since.”

The mystery surrounding Andrade’s absence only grew as fans speculated about potential causes. While some suspected an injury or personal matter, Meltzer clarified that none of those factors were responsible.

“I was told it was not drug-related, not alcohol-related, not marriage-related , but nobody would tell me what it was. But it was enough to be sent home.”

With no official statement given to those backstage, the uncertainty led many to assume that his WWE run was effectively finished. Meltzer added that Andrade may attempt to frame the situation on his own terms, but ultimately the company’s choice was clear.

“Now, he might say ‘I was mad, I quit, I wasn’t fired’ , but that’s what happened.”

His departure also forced WWE to abandon planned creative direction, including a tag team match alongside Fenix against the Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris. The sudden end to Andrade’s run has now left his future wide open, with speculation already beginning about whether he could return to AEW, head back to CMLL, or take some time away before making his next move.

