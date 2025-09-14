×
Mads Krule Krugger Stuns Dallas To Become MLW World Champion At Fightland

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 14, 2025
Mads Krule Krugger shocked the wrestling world at MLW Fightland in Dallas, capturing the MLW World Championship in dramatic fashion.

What was set to be a one-on-one title defense for Matt Riddle against Donovan Dijak quickly changed course when Krugger cashed in his Gravity Gamble contract, earned back in January at Kings of the Colosseum. His move turned the contest into a triple threat for the top prize in the promotion.

The match reached its breaking point when Riddle connected with a devastating Brostone piledriver on Dijak, seemingly securing his victory. But before he could make the cover, Krugger struck from behind, planting Riddle with a crushing full nelson slam and pinning him to secure the championship.

Krugger’s celebration was short-lived. An enraged Dijak immediately launched an attack, brawling with the new champion throughout the NYTEX Sports Center. The chaos did not end there, as former MLW World Champion Hammerstone made his return, blasting Krugger with a steel chair just as the broadcast faded to black.

MLW.com highlighted the significance of the victory, writing: “For the first time in four years, CONTRA Unit once again holds the World Heavyweight Championship, a chilling reminder of the international cabal’s ruthless dominance.”

This marks the 13th title change in MLW World Championship history, with Krugger becoming the 12th man to hold the gold.

The full Fightland event is now streaming on YouTube.

