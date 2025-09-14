×
Anthony Bowens Says AEW Has Never Given Him A Chance To Prove Himself

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 14, 2025
Anthony Bowens Says AEW Has Never Given Him A Chance To Prove Himself

Anthony Bowens has sparked fresh speculation after delivering a candid statement online, just hours after he and Max Caster appeared to be inching toward a reunion on AEW Collision.

When a fan praised Bowens as underrated and urged AEW to give him a bigger spotlight, he responded with a message that raised eyebrows. Bowens explained that the lack of longer matches has kept him from proving himself to fans and critics alike.

“I get overlooked bc I’ve never had an opportunity to go 20–30 minutes or more with someone in AEW. That is really when you start to earn your stripes. You can’t make a determination without giving people the chance to prove you wrong.”

He closed his post by calling himself “ELITE & THE PRIDE OF PRO WRESTLING,” making clear that he knows his value even if it is not being fully showcased on television.

The timing adds intrigue. On the September 13 episode of Collision, Bowens and Caster clashed backstage before ultimately teaming up to fight off Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. Jerry Lynn attempted to settle their issues and pushed them toward reconciliation. The two stood together in the ring, offering a glimpse of a possible reunion, though their tension was evident as they walked away separately.

