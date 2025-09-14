Thunder Rosa Criticizes WWE Over WrestleMania 43 Saudi Arabia Move

WWE WrestleMania 43 has been officially confirmed for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, representing the biggest milestone yet in WWE’s partnership with the kingdom. The announcement came during a press conference where Bianca Belair shared her thoughts on the historic move, particularly from the perspective of women in wrestling.

“[Saudi Arabia is] a space specifically for women to make amazing moments,” Belair stated.

The subject of women’s wrestling in Saudi Arabia has often sparked debate, and AEW’s Thunder Rosa offered a sharply contrasting opinion. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rosa was critical of the arrangement, emphasizing the financial motivations behind it.

“They give them money. We’re gonna give you a show. That’s it. The stakeholders are calling the shots. And you have to go for what they tell you to do,” Rosa said.

Although Rosa acknowledged the opportunities WWE women have had to compete in Saudi Arabia, she questioned whether those moments contribute to any long-term social change.

“You’re not gonna change how society looks at women in these countries. This is part of historical religions and everything else,” she explained.

The WrestleMania 43 announcement has already drawn strong reactions online, with many fans agreeing with Rosa’s view that money is the driving force behind the move. With under two years before the biggest WWE event of the year takes place in Riyadh, the company now faces the challenge of convincing critics that this step is about more than just business.

