WWE Star Says Her Infamous Gimmick Was Not A Shot At Brooke Hogan

Jillian Hall carved out a memorable place in WWE history with her eccentric gimmick as a tone-deaf singer who believed she was destined for pop stardom. For years, fans speculated that the character was a dig at Brooke Hogan, who at the time was trying to break into the music industry with backing from her father, Hulk Hogan.

During a recent appearance on Ring the Belle, Jillian addressed the long-standing rumor and dismissed it outright. “I don’t know where all these people get that I was making fun of Brooke Hogan. That is so ridiculous. Untrue. Rumor. Bye,” she said firmly.

Hall revealed that the gimmick was actually born during a WWE house show. Originally slated for a “best body” contest, she was overheard singing backstage by Ashley Massaro and Michelle McCool, who suggested she use it to generate heat. With Fit Finlay’s approval, she gave it a try.

“I took the mic and I did my thing. I said, ‘I didn’t come here to take off my clothes. I came here to sing.’ And I got the biggest boo of the night,“ Hall recalled.

The character went on to become a defining part of her WWE run, with her off-key performances drawing some of the loudest reactions from fans. She even brought the persona back for the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble, delivering another purposely painful rendition to the crowd. For Jillian, it was never about mocking Brooke Hogan, it was about creating unforgettable entertainment.