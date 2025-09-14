Shawn Michaels Reveals He Needs Both Knees Replaced Soon

At 60 years old, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels continues to deal with the lingering effects of a legendary career in the ring. Appearing on the “Nightcap” show with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco, Michaels opened up about the surgeries he has endured, the ones still to come, and why he would not trade his journey for anything.

When asked by Sharpe if he would do it all again despite the toll on his body, Michaels did not hesitate. “Hell yes,” he answered.

He then listed the injuries and operations he has been through. “I have had my back fused. I’ve had my shoulder replaced. I got two knees that I’m getting replaced in probably a month,” Michaels said. “And I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world.”

Michaels explained that he entered the business fully aware of the risks. “I knew that going in, as you guys did. I knew the price that was going to come along with it,” he said. He also recalled the demanding schedule that was standard during his era. “When I worked on the road, we did 286 days. When I got a part-time schedule, it was 150 days,” he revealed. “And I enjoyed every minute.”

He made sure to credit his family for their support, particularly later in his career. “I’m fortunate again, especially later in my career, to have a wife and children that understood that they still support me now,” he said. “That’s so important to have… It’s a part of who I am and who I’ve always been, and they recognize that.”

Much like the hosts, who had careers in the NFL, Michaels admitted he would have started his wrestling journey even sooner if he could have. “If they had given me a chance to start earlier, I would have,” he said. “But you had to wait till you were 19 to get a license in Texas to be a wrestler. So I waited till I was 19.”