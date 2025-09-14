MJF Confronts Hammerstone At MLW Fightland In Surprise Appearance

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) made an unexpected appearance at Major League Wrestling’s Fightland show, where he was featured in a backstage segment with former Dynasty ally Alex Hammerstone. The two reflected on their very different journeys since the faction disbanded, closing the exchange with a tease that a reunion may be on the horizon.

The unscheduled segment saw MJF approach Hammerstone and deliver some strong words. “Six years ago, Dynasty, we’re on the top of professional wrestling,” MJF said. “Six years later, I’m still on the top. And I’m saying this with love… I’ve had to watch you become a court jester… You are the best big man in professional wrestling today, and you walk around like you’re not the guy, and it makes me sick. I don’t know what’s holding you back.”

The interaction added a buzzworthy twist to the Fightland broadcast, leaving fans curious about whether MJF and Hammerstone could join forces again in the near future.

Alex Hammerstone followed up MJF’s words with a raw and emotional promo that touched on both his personal struggles and the constant calls from fans for a Dynasty reunion. “The Dynasty is over, Max,” he said firmly. “And since the Dynasty has been over, I’ve watched you climb and climb and climb and get to these new heights. And I have struggled, and I have struggled and I have struggled and I have fallen to my lowest of lows.”

Hammerstone spoke with visible frustration as he continued, “I hear people talk, they talk about the things I’ve done that were so great, the matches I’ve had that were so great… That was 2021, Max. And it makes me think, what if my best days are behind me? And that’s a feeling that makes me sick, because that’s the kind of feeling that makes you want to quit.”

The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion then shifted his mindset, declaring a new outlook. “Maybe it’s time I stopped loving it. Maybe it’s time that I fully hate professional wrestling, that I fully hate everyone in the back, that I fully hate everybody that I wrestle, that I fully hate every stupid fan that wants to see a Dynasty reunion,” Hammerstone said. “Max, I think you’re right. My best days are yet to come.”

The two men then found common ground, closing the segment in unity. “They’re only just beginning,” MJF responded. “I am All Elite. You are Major League. And together on top of the professional wrestling landscape, we and we alone are Dynasty.”

The Dynasty was once one of MLW’s most prominent heel factions, featuring MJF, Hammerstone, and Richard Holliday. Since the group’s split, MJF has ascended to main event status in AEW, becoming a world champion, while Hammerstone carried MLW on his shoulders as a long-reigning World Heavyweight Champion before recently enduring setbacks in his career.