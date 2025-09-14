Joe Hendry Appears At WWE NXT Live Event In Orlando

TNA star Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance at WWE’s NXT live event on Saturday, September 13, at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. The appearance added more buzz to the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA, which continues to be one of the most talked-about stories in wrestling this year.

Hendry was featured in the main event of the show, teaming with Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Shiloh Hill in an eight-man tag team contest. They went up against DarkState, a faction made up of Osiris Griffin, Dion Lennox, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars. The heel group picked up the win in the closing match of the night.

This is not Hendry’s first appearance under the NXT banner. He has become a semi-regular figure in recent months through the partnership, including a victory over Charlie Dempsey on the August 12 episode of NXT. He has also made appearances on premium live events, most notably sharing the ring with Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

The relationship between WWE and TNA has benefited both sides. NXT stars have crossed over to appear in TNA, with Trick Williams currently holding the TNA World Championship and Jacy Jayne recently enjoying a run as Knockouts World Champion.

The rest of the live event in Orlando also delivered a packed card. Thea Hail defeated Wendy Choo, Je’von Evans scored a win over Brooks Jensen, and Chase U picked up a tag team victory.