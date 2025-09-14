×
Okada And Takeshita Secure Spots In AEW Unified Title Match At All Out 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 14, 2025
Two of the three competitors for the AEW Unified Title match at All Out have now been confirmed.

On Saturday’s Collision, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Anthony Bowens to secure the first spot in the bout. Later that night, Kazuchika Okada successfully defended his Unified Championship against Michael Oku, ensuring his place in the upcoming match. The title will be on the line again at All Out next Saturday in Toronto.

The third and final entrant will be determined on Wednesday’s September to Remember edition of Dynamite, where The Beast Mortos takes on CMLL’s Mascara Dorada.

Although both Okada and Takeshita are part of the Don Callis Family, tension has been brewing between them. After Okada’s win on Collision, Takeshita confronted him in the ring, leading to an intense staredown where Takeshita pointed at the championship.

Updated AEW All Out card | Toronto, Canada | Saturday, September 20

  • AEW World Champion Hangman Page defends against Kyle Fletcher

  • Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

  • TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Riho

  • AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. TBD

  • AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) defend against three TBD teams in a ladder match

  • The Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin, MVP & Bobby Lashley) vs. Ricochet and the Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

  • Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a coffin match

  • AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Thekla, Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander in a four-way

  • Tables ‘n’ Tacks match: MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

  • Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill

