AEW Loads Up September To Remember With Stacked Lineup

AEW rolled out nearly the full card for this Wednesday’s September to Remember three-hour special during Saturday’s Collision.

The show will include three major qualifying matches that will decide the challengers for the AEW World Tag Team title ladder match at All Out. Champions Brodido will defend against three teams who advance from the following bouts: The Young Bucks vs. Gunn Club, Luchasaurus & Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed, and Top Flight vs. Josh Alexander & Hechicero.

The rivalry between Queen Aminata and Thekla will continue in singles action. Thekla is also preparing to challenge AEW World Women’s Champion Toni Storm in a four-way at All Out, and the broadcast will feature a special spotlight on Storm ahead of the pay-per-view.

Bobby Lashley returns to AEW singles competition for the first time since January as he squares off with Toa Liona. The two men will meet again as part of their respective trios at All Out.

Also set is a face-to-face confrontation between FTR and the pairing of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. While no physicality will be permitted, tensions are expected to run high before their tag team clash at All Out.

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is also in action, taking on Roderick Strong in what promises to be a hard-hitting contest.

In addition, The Beast Mortos will meet Mascara Dorada in a Unified title qualifying match. The winner moves on to join Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way battle for the championship at All Out.

Current AEW September to Remember card | London, Ontario, Canada | This Wednesday