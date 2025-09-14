×
AEW World Tag Team Titles To Be Defended In Four-Way Ladder Match At All Out 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 14, 2025
AEW has confirmed that the World Tag Team Championship will be decided in a high-stakes four-way ladder match at next Saturday’s All Out event in Toronto.

The announcement came during Saturday’s episode of Collision, where it was revealed that reigning champions Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) will put their titles on the line against three teams who will earn their spots through qualifying matches this coming Wednesday at the September to Remember combo edition of Dynamite and Collision.

The scheduled qualifiers include:

  • Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Gunn Club (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn)

  • Luchasaurus and Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight)

  • Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) vs. Josh Alexander and Hechicero

Among those contenders, only the Young Bucks, Luchasaurus, and Juice Robinson have previously held AEW tag team gold. Brody King and Bandido will enter the pay-per-view aiming to make the third defense of the championships they captured at Forbidden Door in August.

The updated card for AEW All Out in Toronto on Saturday, September 20 is as follows:

  • AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher

  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)

  • TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Riho

  • AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita and TBD (three-way match)

  • AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) vs. three TBD teams (four-way ladder match)

  • The Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin, MVP and Bobby Lashley) vs. Ricochet and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

  • Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin (coffin match)

  • AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander (four-way match)

  • Tables ‘n’ Tacks match: MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

