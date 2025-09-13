Andrade Departs WWE Less Than A Year After Return

Andrade’s time with WWE has once again come to an end.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Andrade has departed the company less than a year after making his return. “Andrade is gone from WWE, Fightful Select has confirmed,” Sapp wrote on social media, noting @WrestleMobs had first spotted that Andrade’s profile had been moved to the alumni section of WWE’s official website.

Andrade came back to WWE in early 2024, making a surprise appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble match shortly after his AEW contract expired. He was initially placed on Raw and made it clear that his focus was to become a world champion. His time on the brand began with wins over Apollo Crews and Giovanni Vinci before he was shifted to SmackDown during the 2024 WWE Draft.

On SmackDown, Andrade was slotted into a storyline with Legado Del Fantasma, which teased a reunion with his former manager Zelina Vega. He eventually aligned with Vega and the LWO in their battles against Santos Escobar’s new Legado faction, which featured Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Humberto. While this led to several multi-man matches, Andrade was never positioned for a major singles feud or title run.

His final high-profile match took place at Clash in Paris, where he teamed in a Six-Man Tag Team match but ended up on the losing side. This latest stint stands in sharp contrast to his first run with WWE, where he was a standout NXT Champion and later captured the United States Championship before leaving in 2021 at his own request. He went on to compete in AEW before returning to WWE at the start of 2024.

