Triple H Confirms WWE Is Building A New Performance Center In Orlando

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 13, 2025
WWE is preparing to expand its training operations with a brand new Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed the news during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco’s “Nightcap” show, confirming that the new facility is already in development.

When asked about the current Performance Center, which has been in Orlando since 2013, Levesque confirmed that the company is now taking things to the next level. “It’s in Orlando,” he said. “We’re in the process of building a new one, now, in Orlando. It’ll be even bigger and better.”

The existing facility has been the foundation of WWE’s developmental system for over a decade, serving as the main training hub for rising talent while also housing the NXT brand. Weekly episodes of WWE NXT are filmed live from the venue, making it an integral part of the company’s ecosystem.

Levesque’s announcement comes during a whirlwind of media commitments. He has spent the weekend in Las Vegas, where he has promoted the WWE and AAA Worlds Collide special and attended the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing showdown. He also played a key role in the recent press conference that confirmed WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Fans can catch Levesque’s full conversation on the “Nightcap” YouTube channel.

