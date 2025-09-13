Maria Kanellis-Bennett Reveals Surgery To Remove Cancerous Mole

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis-Bennett has shared that she recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mole from her leg. She posted photos from her hospital bed on social media and used the opportunity to encourage her followers to take mole checks seriously.

On X, Maria explained the situation to her fans. “PSA: get your moles checked!!! I had type 0 skin cancer removed today after a previous biopsy came back cancerous,” she wrote. “Feeling very blessed they caught it so early but definitely exhausted. I will have a beautiful 3 inch scar on my leg.”

She also revealed an unusual detail about her procedure, saying, “It’s been an interesting few years. They marked it with an eye before surgery to apparently to keep away bad spirits.”

Maria joins several well-known wrestling figures who have spoken publicly about cancer battles. Earlier this year, Ric Flair confirmed he had been diagnosed with cancer for the second time in three years, while AEW announcer Jim Ross has continued to raise awareness about his own experiences with skin cancer.

We send our best wishes to Maria Kanellis-Bennett for a full recovery. Fans can see her full post and photos on her official X account.