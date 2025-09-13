Gable Steveson Scores First-Round Win In MMA Debut

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has officially entered the world of Mixed Martial Arts, and his first showing could not have gone much better. Competing at Legacy Fighting Alliance’s LFA 217 event, the former WWE star dominated Braden Peterson, scoring a first-round victory to kick off his professional career with a flawless 1-0 record.

The win marks a major turning point for Steveson, whose post-Olympic journey has been full of changes and setbacks. After capturing freestyle wrestling gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games, he signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2021. Despite the high expectations surrounding him, his run in the company never materialized in the way many had hoped. His only televised match came against Baron Corbin at NXT’s Great American Bash in 2023, which ended in a double count-out. Less than a year later, in May 2024, he was released.

Steveson next gave professional football a try, signing briefly with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, though he failed to make the practice squad. He later returned to amateur wrestling in March of this year for the NCAA tournament, only to fall in the finals to Wyatt Hendrickson in what many considered an upset.

Now, after making a dominant entrance into MMA, Steveson may have found the perfect outlet for his elite skill set. Olympic-caliber wrestlers have long transitioned successfully into mixed martial arts, and with his credentials and athletic ability, Steveson instantly becomes one of the most exciting new prospects in the sport.

