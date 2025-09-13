WWE Smackdown Results - September 12, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to open the show, Tiffany Stratton defends her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill, Giulia takes on B-Fab, Sami Zayn continues on his United States Championship Open Challenge, Randy Orton battles Drew McIntyre and more!

Join us for live results when the show airs!

Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill (she's talking to her Labubu) are all shown arriving at SmackDown.

Clips from last week's SmackDown play and we see Brock Lesnar decimate Sami Zayn and John Cena.

We cut to ringside, and Brock Lesnar makes his way out. Before Lesnar can say anything, R-Truth comes out. Truth welcomes Lesnar back and tells Lesnar that he used to be scared of him but he no longer is. Lesnar tells Truth he doesn't know who he is and asks why Truth interrupted him. Truth says it's because Lesnar attacked Cena. Truth says he's done with the disrespect and Lesnar says he's here for one reason and that's John Cena and asks Truth if he knows where Cena is. Truth says he doesn't, and Lesnar asks why Truth is in his ring... and Truth says he's here to defend Cena and his name is Ron Cena. Truth tells Lesnar that SuperCena is going to get Lesnar and that he won't run from the beast but SuperCena will beat the beast. Lesnar asks Truth if he knows that he's missing a tooth and F5's Truth. Lesnar's jeans rip and Lesnar dances and twerks and leaves all smiles because he ripped his pants.

Sami Zayn talks to Rey Fenix backstage and Zayn tells Fenix he looks forward to facing Fenix as his first challenger in his United States Championship Open Challenge.

A video package for Solo Sikoa plays. He talks about all the sacrifices he's made for what? For all to be taken from him? He promises to bring about some change.

Match 1 - United States Championship Open Challenge: Sami Zayn(c) -vs- Rey Fenix

Fenix gets Zayn in a headlock and then is taken down with a couple arm drags by Zayn. Fenix kicks Zayn and walks the ropes and throws Zayn across the ring. Zayn is taken down with a headscissors and he rolls out of the ring. Fenix hits a phantom baseball slide and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the match, Zayn knows down Fenix and covers him for a near fall. Zayn hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and goes for the pin again but Fenix kicks out. Fenix is slapped in a shoulder submission hold and Fenix powers out and gets Zayn on the apron and hits a top rope kick to Zayn. Zayn is knocked off the ring and Fenix flips out over the ropes onto Zayn. Fenix hits a Frog Splash and covers Zayn for a two count. Fenix punches Zayn and Zayn reverses and tries for The Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn goes for the move again and Fenix counters to a headscissors and covers Zayn for a near fall. Fenix superkicks Zayn and covers for a near fall. Fenix misses a moonsault allowing Zayn to go for the Helluva kick and Zayn misses. Fenix hits a DDT and covers Zayn for a close call but Zayn kicks out and we cut to a commercial break.

We're back, both Fenix and Zayn are laid out. Fenix gets to his feet and kicks Zayn a few times and covers Zayn for a two count. Fenix climbs the ropes, Zayn gets up and chops Fenix while he's positioned on the top rope. Zayn joins Fenix on the top rope and Fenix hits a double stomp on the top rope and then covers Zayn for a near fall again. Fenix hits the Fire Flip and covers for a two count. Fenix and Zayn try suplexing each other. The reverse some moves and Zayn hits The Blue Thunder Bomb and covers Fenix and Fenix kicks out at two. Fenix hits a Jawbreaker on Zayn. Zayn then hits an Exploder on Fenix in the corner. Zayn goes for the Helluva kick but Fenix reverses it and hits a hurricanrana and covers Zayn for a two count. Fenix hits Goodbye Amigo and Zayn catches him right after and hits another Exploder in the corner and then connects with The Helluva Kick for the win.

Winner and STILL United States Champion: Sami Zayn

Earlier today, we see B-Fab is talking on the phone. Giulia and Kiana James come by and remind B-Fab that they've been beating up her friend Michin. B-Fab and Giulia get in each other's faces and Giulia challenges her to a match.

A Wyatt Sicks promo plays. They talk about Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and how they're not seeing eye to eye and how The Street Profits' brotherhood has been affected - but they're not the ones to blame for that.

Match 2: Giulia w/Kiana James -vs- B-Fab

James gets in B-Fab's face before the bell. B-Fab takes out James and Giulia kicks B-Fab off the apron and then slams her into the barricades. B-Fab is sent back in the ring, and James stomps on B-Fab and Giulia hits Arrivederci on B-Fab. Michin runs out with a Kendo Stick and smacks James a couple times and chases Giulia out of the ring.

Winner: No Contest

Drew McIntyre lifts some weights backstage and then we cut to Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton walking backstage to their match.

A promo for Aleister Black plays. Black talks about the mind games and poison he's unleashed in Damian Priest's life.

Match 3 - WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton(c) -vs- Jade Cargill

Cargill goes for a kick and Stratton dodges it. Cargill throws Stratton in the air and Stratton dropkicks Cargill. Stratton and Cargill reverse moves and Cargill slams down Stratton with a powerslam and covers her for a two count. Stratton and Cargill botch some moves and Stratton covers Cargill for a two count. Cargill ends up outside the ring and Stratton jumps over the ropes onto her and we cut to commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Cargill punches Stratton on the mat and then puts Stratton in a headlock. Stratton elbows out of the hold but gets caught with a Fallaway Slam. Stratton hits a spinebuster and then clocks Cargill in the middle of the ring. Stratton hits a Hurricanrana and then follows that up with a handspring elbow and then a snapmare and a double stomp to Cargill. Stratton hits a Swanton Bomb and covers Cargill for a two count. Cargill superkicks Stratton and Stratton rolls out of the ring. Cargill goes after her and Stratton trips her on the apron. Cargill then hits Jaded on Stratton on the apron and sends Stratton back in the ring. Back in the ring, Stratton goes for the PME and Cargill stops her and hits a spinning sitout powerbomb and covers Stratton for a near fall. Cargill goes for a chokeslam but Stratton counters. Stratton goes for the PME again after hitting an Alabama Slam. Cargill moves out of the way and kicks Stratton down. Cargill punches Stratton and Stratton clocks Cargill back. Cargill goes to kick Stratton but falls over the ropes and both women get on the apron and punch each other. Cargill superkicks Stratton and runs at Stratton but Stratton moves and Cargill slams into the ringpost. Cargill is stomped with a double boot, and then Stratton goes for a moonsault outside the ring, but misses. Stratton lands badly and Cargill spears Stratton through the barricade and the ref counts both women out.

Winner: Double Countout

After the match, Nia Jax runs out and beats up Cargill and then goes after Stratton and beats her up.

Backstage, Nick Aldis is stopped by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Green asks for their tag title shot and says it sounds like Aldis is protecting Charlotte Flair. Green freaks out and Aldis tells her whoever wins at Homecoming, Green and Fyre can challenge. The Miz comes by and asks for a tag title shot and Aldis says he's already talked to Carmelo Hayes. The Miz gets excited but it looks as though Hayes got himself a title match and The Miz thinks it's a tag title shot for both of them.

Randy Orton stretches backstage as he gets ready for his match against Drew McIntyre.

Cathy Kelley talks to Sami Zayn backstage. Zayn gives Rey Fenix props for their match. Carmelo Hayes walks in and asks for a shot at the United States Championship. Zayn agrees and leaves, The Miz comes by and asks Hayes about the title opportunity he asked Nick Aldis about. Hayes tells The Miz he has a United States Championship shot. Hayes convinces The Miz to let him win the US Title and then they'll go for the Tag Titles.

Match 4: Drew McIntyre -vs- Randy Orton

We get the bell and the men lock up. Orton is taken to the corner and then stomped. McIntyre slams Orton's head into another turnbuckle and Orton comes flying out with a clothesline on McIntyre. Orton punches McIntyre in the corner and does a 10 count punch on McIntyre. Orton clotheslines McIntyre over the ropes and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to our Main Event, Orton beats on McIntyre outside the ring and McIntyre rolls back in the ring. McIntyre gauges Orton's eyes and the ref scolds him. Orton counters a suplex by suplexing McIntyre and then Orton stomps on McIntyre. Orton batters McIntyre's leg and knees McIntyre in the face. McIntyre kicks Orton in the knee that Orton has been favouring for most of the match. McIntyre singles out Orton's knee and continues to beat on Orton's knee. McIntyre puts Orton in a Figure Four Leg lock in the middle of the ring. Orton rolls over and counters the move putting McIntyre in a leg lock. McIntyre grabs the ropes and breaks the hold - both men now punch each other in the ring, and Orton hits a belly to back suplex on McIntyre who rolls out of the ring. Orton meets McIntyre outside the ring and slams his head into the announce desk. McIntyre gauges Orton's eyes again and then slams Orton onto the announce desk. McIntyre then attacks Orton's leg again and we get another commercial break.

SmackDown comes back from a commercial break to McIntyre stomping on Orton's leg and then both men punch each other in the middle of the ring. McIntyre bodyslam Orton onto the ropes and Orton rolls out of the ring and walks down the entryway. McIntyre goes out and gets him and throws him back in the ring. Orton pokes out McIntyre's eye and then slams his head into all four turnbuckles. McIntyre gets thrown into the ringpost and Orton then clotheslines McIntyre a couple times. McIntyre guillotines Orton on the ropes and walks into Orton's Snap PowerSlam. Orton goes for his middle rope draping DDT but McIntyre rolls out of the ring. Orton comes out and slams McIntyre into the announce desk two times and then throws McIntyre back into the ring. McIntyre hits a Claymore as Orton gets in the ring and Orton rolls out of the ring to avoid being pinned. McIntyre goes out and gets Orton and as he gets back in the ring, Orton RKO's him and McIntyre rolls out of the ring so he doesn't get pinned. McIntyre sends Orton back in the ring after slamming him back first into the apron. As McIntyre gets in the ring, Orton hits him with a middle rope draping DDT. Orton goes to punt McIntyre but the ref stops him. Orton goes for the punt but McIntyre moves. McIntyre pushes Orton into the ref, but Orton stops before colliding with the ref. McIntyre then hits The Claymore and gets the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After the match, McIntyre goes to Claymore Orton through the announce desk monitor like he did to Cody Rhodes. Right before McIntyre can kick Orton, Rhodes runs out and takes out McIntyre. Rhodes tells McIntyre that the champ is back and says he'll see McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza and the show goes off the air.