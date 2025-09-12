Shotzi On Ronda Rousey: “She Was Always So Cool”

Shotzi Blackheart recently opened up about her time working with Ronda Rousey in WWE, sharing that she always enjoyed the experience. Speaking on TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring podcast, Blackheart reflected on their Survivor Series 2022 match and gave credit to Rousey for her commitment in the ring.

On working with Rousey, Blackheart said, “I really like working with Ronda, like she was always so cool. She would invite me to her house to come train with her. She was always down to take the most brutal bumps, especially after our pay-per-view match; she was taking some crazy bumps for me. She would go and look and find all of my craziest moves, and she would be like, ‘I want to take this. Let me take this.’ So, yeah, she was always so down.”

She went on to explain that Rousey’s dedication often went unnoticed. “People don’t give her enough credit. When she’s focused, she’s laser-focused on making something look really awesome. But I mean, like when I was with her, she was also focused on having a family. She had just come back from having a kid, and that plays a factor into everything, too. But, I’m a big Ronda fan. She’s Ronda Rousey. That name alone brings attention to your match. I will forever be so proud to say, like, ‘Hey, I wrestled Ronda Rousey in a pay-per-view for the fucking championship. You can’t take that away from me.’”

Blackheart also made it clear that Rousey was safe to work with in the ring. “No. All of her strikes and stuff, I didn’t feel at all. She just made them look excellent. Her judo throws are pretty gnarly to take. Those are legit. Other than that, none of her stuff really landed crazy. I didn’t feel absolutely wrecked after wrestling her.”