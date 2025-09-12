×
WWE Releases Cold Open Video For Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 12, 2025
WWE Releases Cold Open Video For Worlds Collide

WWE has dropped the official cold open video for tonight’s WWE X AAA Worlds Collide event. The clip, which will air at the start of the broadcast, has now been released online.

Worlds Collide is set to take place live from Las Vegas, Nevada, and will stream on YouTube beginning at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.

