WWE Releases Cold Open Video For Worlds Collide

WWE has dropped the official cold open video for tonight’s WWE X AAA Worlds Collide event. The clip, which will air at the start of the broadcast, has now been released online.
Worlds Collide is set to take place live from Las Vegas, Nevada, and will stream on YouTube beginning at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.
Norfolk, Virginia
Sep. 12th 2025
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 14th 2025
Springfield, Massachusetts
Sep. 15th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Sep. 16th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
Toledo, Ohio
Sep. 19th 2025
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 20th 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sep. 20th 2025
